"Mr. Massa is the rightful 2008 Driver's Champion”: Alarm bells for Lewis Hamilton as Felipe Massa’s team start legal proceedings against FIA

Lewis Hamilton might lose his maiden Formula One World Championship title as Felipe Massa's team starts legal proceedings against the FIA.

Attorneys for former Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa have filed the first lawsuit against Formula 1 and the FIA for the 2008 world championship. The Singapore Grand Prix is where 'cheating' allegedly occurred, costing this championship. Massa is asking for significant compensation.

Massa's intention to act after losing his championship has long been known. The Brazilian initially appeared to be trying to overtake Lewis Hamilton as the 2008 world champion.

However, according to Reuters, the topic has changed to compensation. According to reports, the former F1 driver hired attorneys from France, Britain, the United States, Brazil, and Switzerland.

According to Reuters, the 'Letter Before Claim' was sent on Tuesday this week and was addressed to F1 head Stefano Domenicali, who at the time was Massa's Ferrari team boss, and FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, which states:

"Simply put, Mr Massa is the rightful 2008 Driver's Champion, and F1 and FIA deliberately ignored the misconduct that cheated him out of that title. Mr Massa is unable to fully quantify his losses at this stage but estimates that they are likely to exceed tens of millions of Euros. This amount does not cover the serious moral and reputational losses suffered by Mr Massa."

Instead of attempting to reverse any race or championship outcomes, it seems that the focus is on getting paid back for the revenues lost as a result of Massa failing to win that year's championship.

How did Felipe Massa lose his 2008 championship to Lewis Hamilton?

Felipe Massa would be Ferrari's most recent Formula 1 world champion if the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix had not been unlawfully tampered with.

Massa was denied a race that year in Singapore that he would have very likely won, and in retrospect, it cost him the championship, and Lewis Hamilton, driving for McLaren at the time, won his maiden world title.

When Nelson Piquet Jr. purposefully crashed during the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix, Massa was in the lead, and Alonso was able to win the race thanks to the safety car period that was brought about.

Massa was released from the pits with the fuel hose still attached, which was a mistake by Ferrari during that safety car period. He received a penalty for an unsafe release as a result, dropping him to thirteenth.

Lewis Hamilton of McLaren, who came in second to Alonso in Singapore, ultimately defeated him for the 2008 championship by just one point.

After the incident was uncovered the following year, Renault was suspended from F1, and team bosses Flavio Briatore and Pat Symonds were both banned from participating in motorsports for five years.