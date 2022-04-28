"We would be lying if we say we are not interested" - Multiple F1 teams eager to enter discussions with Audi

Representatives from Aston Martin, Williams and Haas F1 have all expressed interest in having discussions with Audi for a potential partnership from 2026 onwards. While Volkswagen's sister brand Porsche is thought to be in advanced discussions with Red Bull for a collaborative project, Audi is yet to find a partner to enter F1.

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack didn’t respond to queries about whether the team had any contact with the German automaker. However, he expressed interest in having discussions over an engine deal. At the FIA press conference ahead of the Imola GP, he said:

“I think for any team who has not a manufacturer on his side it’s super-appealing to have this possibility. So, I think we would be lying if we say we are not interested in something like that. I would be very interested to talk.”

In previous reports, Audi has courted McLaren over the potential acquisition of its automotive and F1 operations. However, the negotiations seem to have collapsed, with McLaren not willing to sell.

With McLaren no longer an option, Aston Martin, Alfa Romeo and Williams have been touted as the front runners to partner with the German brand. Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, who owns the majority of British sports car makers, is thought to have had discussions with Audi regarding a potential acquisition.

Another British team that is thought to be a prime target for Audi is Williams. The team is currently going into a rebuilding phase after being acquired by new owners at the start of last season. With Audi looking to enter the sport as a fully fledged works outfit rather than an engine supplier, Williams is an optimum choice.

Williams team boss Jost Capito also expressed a desire to discuss a possible partnership with Audi, saying:

“Yeah, I think that’s the same for us and I don’t think the board decided that they go, they decided they can continue to look into it and this is a different thing, two different outcomes.”

Haas F1 not ruling out Audi partnership for 2026, despite close ties to Ferrari

Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner has refused to rule out a potential partnership with Audi for 2026, despite the American team’s close relationship with Ferrari.

However, the Italian revealed that he hasn’t had any talks with the German marque. Speaking ahead of the Imola GP, he said:

“Obviously, who would not speak with them? But we didn’t have any talks."

Haas F1 has an unusually close relationship with Ferrari, who supply the former with its power unit, gearbox and a plethora of unlisted parts. For 2022, Ferrari has also loaned Haas with its personnel and set up a dedicated facility for the team at its headquarters in Maranello.

