"My God, I better get my seat sorted for 2025": F1 pundit on what would be Carlos Sainz's reaction to Ollie Bearman's Ferrari debut

Former F1 team owner turned pundit Eddie Jordan has speculated how Carlos Sainz would react to Ferrari junior Oliver Bearman's excellent performance at the 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP.

After the first day of practice in Jeddah, Ferrari announced that Sainz was diagnosed with appendicitis and would be replaced by their reserve driver Bearman. The youngster impressed the entire F1 paddock by qualifying P11 and finishing P7 in the Grand Prix.

Speaking on the Formula For Success podcast, Jordan speculated that Carlos Sainz could be worried about his future in F1 after seeing Oliver Bearman's commendable drive in Jeddah.

“I am sure Carlos is sitting in his bed, hopefully recovering at a very quick rate, and he’s saying to himself, ‘My God, I better get my seat sorted for 2025,’ because there’s lots of good kids that can stand in,” Jordan said (via crash.net)

There are still question marks on who will drive for Ferrari at the 2024 F1 Australian GP. The team has yet to announce whether Bearman will get another chance to race in Formula 1 or whether Sainz will return after fully recovering from appendicitis.

Oliver Bearman is primarily an F2 Championship driver for Prema Racing. His teammate is Mercedes junior Kimi Antonelli. He has been under the Ferrari umbrella since 2021.

Carlos Sainz is willing to explore his future options in F1

Before the start of the 2024 F1 season, Ferrari announced that Lewis Hamilton would be joining the team and replacing Carlos Sainz in 2025. This put the Spaniard under pressure to find a seat on the grid to continue his career in Formula 1.

Speaking about his future, he told the media, including Sportskeeda, that he would take his time to explore every option before deciding to move to a new team.

“The situation now is completely different, I am basically a free agent for ‘25 and I have no idea yet where I am going to be racing with. As I said before, I have to take my time to decide, see all the options that are available,” Carlos Sainz said.

In 2023, Carlos Sainz was the only non-Red Bull driver to win a race in Singapore. After his departure from Ferrari was confirmed, rumors about him moving to Kick Sauber started emerging, especially since Audi would take over the team and have a strong relationship with the Sainz family.