“My heart can barely cope with cars”: Oscar Piastri gets told off by his mom Nicole Piastri in an adorable conversation on social media

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri took a break from four-wheelers as he hopped on a two-wheeler during MotoGP's visit to Silverstone last weekend (August 6).

The F1 rookie sensation paid a visit to the MotoGP paddock during the summer break as he got to sit on Johann Zarco's Pramac Racing Ducati. However, his actions landed him in trouble with his mother Nicole Piastri, who had a hilarious reply to his son's adventure on two-wheelers.

After Oscar Piastri posted his pic on the MotoGP machine, his mother expressed her concern hilariously as she took the Aussie driver's full name.

"Oh no you don’t!!! Move away from the bike Oscar Jack Piastri. My heart can barely cope with cars," she replied to the post.

Piastri wasn't the only representative of the McLaren team at Silverstone as teammate Lando Norris also paid a visit to the paddock. Norris, a long-time fan of MotoGP and legendary rider Valentino Rossi, was present in the Yamaha garage as he watched the race with great interest.

He was then seen having a long conversation with 2021 world champion Fabio Quartararo with their conversation ending with a helmet swap. The British driver also extended his support to Moto3 driver Ivan Ortola.

Aleix Espargaro secured the victory in the main race with a thrilling last-lap pass, ahead of reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia. Alex Marquez won the Sprint race on Saturday.

Oscar Piastri terms McLaren's turnaround "pretty remarkable"

McLaren's poor testing form in Bahrain put an ominous outlook for the rest of the season as it went on to have one of the worst starts in recent years. The Woking outfit was dead last in the standings after two races in the season.

Despite the catastrophic start, McLaren has turned around its fortunes within the first half of the season. They have made a huge leap to be the second-fastest car on the grid. Oscar Piastri says that the jump in results was evident for the team members as they had seen the numbers in the factory.

"I think when we started the season, obviously we weren't particularly happy with where the car was at," the Australian rookie said.

"...But of course, the upgrades we put on the car, they don't just happen overnight. We're developing them and seeing the numbers for them for weeks, if not months in advance. So there was a sense of optimism about what was coming..." he said to GP Blog.

"I think the turnaround has been pretty remarkable, but I think there's always been a sense of optimism within the team, that we could turn it around, maybe not to the extent we have, but to be back sort of, I guess, where McLaren has been the past couple of seasons," he concluded.

Oscar Piastri is putting together a stellar rookie season, with his season highlight being the second-place finish in the Sprint race at Spa.