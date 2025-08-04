Ferrari star Charles Leclerc had a rollercoaster at last weekend's F1 race at the Hungaroring. After the race, the Monegasque spoke about his dream and how bringing Ferrari back to its glory days is his only obsession.

Leclerc signed with Ferrari in 2019 and partnered with Sebastian Vettel at the Maranello-based team. The Monegasque soon became the star at the Italian stable to win Ferrari's first championship in over a decade.

However, the same hasn't gone to plan, with Ferrari struggling to keep up with the other big teams. Mercedes dominated the late 2010s, followed by Red Bull taking over. Most recently, McLaren has come out as the dominant force.

Ferrari, on the other hand, last won a championship in the late 2000s with Kimi Raikkonen. After Leclerc joined the team, the Italian stable struggled with Mattia Binotto as the leader, and was replaced by Frederic Vasseur, who has made improvements at the team, as Ferrari finished just 14 points away from the constructors' championship in 2024.

Leclerc had a difficult race at Hungaroring, where, despite starting on the pole position and leading the first stint, he finished P4.

Charles Leclerc came out after the race at Hungary and spoke about his Ferrari dream, as he said, via Sky Italy:

“I drive a Ferrari and that means a lot to me . It's certainly an honor for me to be in this team and my number one goal is to make this team win. I owe a lot to Ferrari, they believed in me and brought me to F1. Now I have to win.

“I'm not indifferent to Max's victories or those of Oscar and Lando, but what matters to me is bringing Ferrari back to the top. And I will do everything with Fred, with Lewis, and with everyone at Ferrari to try to win again; that's my only obsession,” added Charles Leclerc

Fred Vasseur signed a new contract with the team, highlighting Ferrari's belief in their leader.

Charles Leclerc hails Fred Vasseur's vision as the team principal signs a new contract with Ferrari

Fred Vasseur was signed by Ferrari at the end of the 2022 season, and the Frenchman has made steps with the Italian team. However, Charles Leclerc explained how it takes time to build a championship-winning team, as Vasseur has only been with the team for less than three years.

As the Frenchman signed the new contract, Leclerc hailed his team principal as he said, via APNews:

“In Formula 1, it takes time to build something, especially a successful team. I think what’s very difficult within Ferrari is the emotion is very much part of the daily job. Fred really knows how to leave his emotions aside and have a clear vision of where we are at, no matter how much noise there is around the team.”

Ferrari sits P2 in the standings, but is far away from McLaren's points tally.

