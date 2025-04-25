Natalie Pinkham drops 2-word remark on the image of Fernando Alonso and Adrian Newey walking in the Aston Martin headquarters

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso formally met Aston Martin's new technical director, Adrian Newey, at the team's factory in Silverstone. Meanwhile, F1 pundit Natalie Pinkham posted a humorous comment, calling the duo a 'power couple.'

With the 2026 season approaching, Aston Martin orchestrated a few bold changes to their technical setup. Next year, the engine regulations are set to be overhauled, which allows every team an opportunity to reset the pecking order.

Hence, Lawrence Stroll made a significant investment to sign former Red Bull chief technical officer Adrian Newey to a multi-year contract. Newey's cars have won 12 constructors championships in the last three decades, and he is widely renowned as the best aerodynamicist to serve F1.

Meanwhile, Newey formally began working on Aston Martin's 2026 car in March this year. Recently, two-time world champion Fernando Alonso met Adrian at the team's factory in Silverstone. This is believed to be the duo's first meeting since the technical director assumed his role in office.

"Foundations for the future," Aston Martin wrote in the caption of the social media post.

Interestingly, F1 pundit Natalie Pinkham posted a humorous comment below Aston Martin's post.

"Power couple," she wrote in the comments.

Natalie Pinkham's comment on Aston Martin's post [Image Source: @astonmartinf1/Instagram]

Apart from signing Newey, Lawrence Stroll also shook hands with engine suppliers Honda. Aston Martin used Mercedes' engines for the longest time, but for 2026, they chose to take a different route.

Previously, Honda saw huge success with Red Bull, winning four world titles from 2021 to 2024. However, the Milton Keynes-based squad took a bold move to manufacture their engine for 2026 in partnership with Ford, thus parting ways with Honda.

With Adrian Newey and Honda in their fold, Aston Martin also introduced a functional wind tunnel at their AMR Technology Campus in Silverstone. From sharing the wind tunnel with Mercedes until 2024, the Astons are taking a significant step forward for 2026 with his new development.

Fernando Alonso reacts to the possibility of Adrian Newey helping to improve the 2025 season challenger

Fernanda Alonso Speaks as Aston Martin Announces The Arrival Of Adrian Newey - Source: Getty

The 2025 F1 season has turned out to be a disappointing ride for Fernando Alonso, as he is yet to score a single point in five races. After a P11 finish in Jeddah, Alonso was asked if Adrian Newey would divert his attention to upgrading the 2025 season challenger, AMR25. To this, he replied (via Motorsportweek):

“I think ultimately it’s his decision. He has enough experience, knowledge, and background to know what is best. And I think he’s working only on 2026, so if he’s deciding that, I totally support that.”

Adrian Newey's primary responsibility at Aston Martin is to work on the 2026 car's design, as previously revealed by team principal Andy Cowell.

However, given the sharp dip in performance over the last three races, especially with Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin reportedly held a crisis meeting earlier this week.

