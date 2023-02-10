NBA legend Kobe Bryant inspired this F1 driver who sports 24 as his race number

Alfa Romeo driver Zhou Guanyu revealed that Kobe Bryant was the reason why he chose the number 24 for his F1 career. Zhou chose 24 as a tribute to the late basketball legend.

Zhou, in his childhood, developed an interest in basketball as he watched Bryant playing in his prime. The Chinese driver took inspiration from the basketball legend's work ethic as he climbed the ranks of motorsports.

Bryant’s book “The Mamba Mentality: How I Play” laid out the philosophy of how the five-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist achieved athletic and business success. It was his relentless hard work and his obsession to be successful that made him a superstar across the globe.

Zhou said in an interview:

“Kobe Bryant was a big inspiration to me when I was more interested in basketball than motorsport.”

"What impressed me most was his work ethic. Even though he was considered the best player of his era, he worked tirelessly on himself. He would get up at four in the morning, start training, then take his kids to school and keep training."

Zhou also revealed:

“Also, 24 is four times six, and six is a lucky number in my country.”

Alfa Romeo recently launched their 2023 challenger. The gorgeous black and red livery will adorn the number 24 as Zhou enters his second F1 season.

Zhou enters his sophomore F1 season

Guanyu Zhou enjoyed a successful rookie F1 season. However, Zhou’s 2022 season was marred by technical issues due to the unreliable Ferrari engine.

Being the only rookie in the 2022 season, the Chinese driver was named Rookie of the Year.

Speaking to Alfa Romeo F1's official website, Zhou stated:

"Last year, the team made me feel at home from the very start, welcoming me and giving me time to learn and improve. The expectation for this year is definitely higher, and I will carry all the experience from my rookie season into 2023. I’m excited for what’s coming, and I’m fully ready to attack."

As Zhou enters his second F1 season with the Swiss outfit, the Chinese driver has lots to prove. There will be a lot of pressure on the 23-year-old as the entire nation’s expectations rest on his shoulders.

With talented drivers like Theo Pourchaire proving their worth in the junior categories, Zhou will have to rely on “The Mamba Mentality” to prove his worth.

The Alfa Romeo Technical director expects their 2023 car to be competitive. The Swiss team will hope to compete in midfield, continuing their upward trajectory. Zhou will look to be consistent throughout the season and on pace with his teammate every weekend.

Zhou made a stellar debut last season, scoring points in his first race. The Alfa Romeo driver will want to start his sophomore season in similar fashion.

