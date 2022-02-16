Netflix confirms Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 4 release date

F1 and Netflix have finally confirmed March 11 as the release date for the Drive to Survive (DTS) season 4 which will portray the ongoings of the 2021 F1 season. The current season of Drive to Survive is one of the most anticipated shows on the streaming platform. It is expected to give behind-the-scenes insights into the 2021 F1 season, which was one of the most closely fought, and controversial, drivers’ championships in the history of the sport.

Announcing the release of the new DTS season, the F1 statement said:

“Offering unprecedented access, Season 4 will once again take fans behind the scenes, to witness first-hand how the drivers and teams prepare to battle it out for victory in one of the sport’s most dramatic seasons to date.”

This season of DTS will portray the intense on-track battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, and the intensely political off-track battle between the Red Bull and Mercedes teams. Produced by Academy-Award winner James Gay-Rees (of Amy and Senna fame) and Paul Martin (Diego Maradona) of Box to Box Films, the series has popularized F1 as a whole and expanded its audience globally in the last four years.

What can be expected from Netflix Drive to Survive season 4?

The fourth edition of the popular Netflix series, which narrates stories from the F1 paddock, will delve into the intensity of the 2021 championship battle. With a controversial season finale that resulted in a new world champion, F1 fans and enthusiasts will get a behind-the-scenes narration of the events that unfolded in the paddock.

Explaining the contents of the current season of the Netflix series, the F1 statement said:

“Get ready to delve into fierce team rivalries, unexpected podiums, and the intense title battle between Mercedes and Red Bull as the pressure reaches an all-time high both on and off the grid.”

Meanwhile, the 2022 F1 season commences with pre-season testing on February 23 in Barcelona, with the first round taking place on March 23 in Bahrain. In the meantime, Drive to Survive will give F1 fans a recap of the 22 race-long record F1 season that produced some of the most dramatic and entertaining moments in the history of the sport.

