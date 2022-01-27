F1 reveals official dates for 2022 pre-season testing

F1 has officially confirmed the dates for the 2022 pre-season testing. The sessions will be held in Barcelona and Bahrain.

The sport confirmed the dates on its official website for both tests, which will span three days each in February and March. While the first test is being called a shakedown, the second test is being badged as the official pre-season test ahead of the 2022 season.

The first pre-season test, which will be held at the Catalunya circuit in Barcelona, is scheduled from February 23 to 25 where the new F1 cars will rack up their initial mileage. The sport confirmed that the first test will be an initial shakedown of the new cars and a closed test without a fan presence. Live timing and live televised coverage will not be provided for the first test, according to the confirmation.

The second pre-season test, which will be held at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, is scheduled from March 10 to 12. According to the announcement, the second test will have a fan audience and live TV coverage along with a live timing feed providing insights throughout the three days. Both tests, however, will be open to on-site print and digital media.

F1 receives backlash on social media over pre-season test schedule

The sport is being criticized on Twitter for its lack of transparency by denying the audience a view of the first pre-season test in Barcelona on TV or attendance at the location. Fans on the social media platform were quick to reproach the sport for its lack of transparency and fairness towards its audience.

Toni Sokolov @tonisokolov1011



There's literally no reason for not providing live timing for those who pay for it. We've had live timing in 2018 F1 testing when we had no TV coverage as well.



c'mon...live timing should be a must.



#F1 Wh...why...no live timing? WHY?There's literally no reason for not providing live timing for those who pay for it. We've had live timing in 2018 F1 testing when we had no TV coverage as well. @F1 c'mon...live timing should be a must. Wh...why...no live timing? WHY?There's literally no reason for not providing live timing for those who pay for it. We've had live timing in 2018 F1 testing when we had no TV coverage as well.@F1 c'mon...live timing should be a must.#F1 https://t.co/T9cJRV7sjR

Fans have also expressed their outrage towards the cancelation of live timing on their feed during the first test. Some Twitter fans felt the sport had made a poor decision by denying the audience any glimpse of the initial shakedown of the 2022 F1 cars.

Matt Gallagher @MattyWTF1 It's a massive shame the first F1 pre-season test won't be shown on TV tbh It's a massive shame the first F1 pre-season test won't be shown on TV tbh

Also Read Article Continues below

The preseason tests have often been a learning ground for its audience to understand the technical, mechanical, and innovative side of the sport. For many, it has been an economically viable option to see cars live compared to the races.

Edited by Anurag C