Netflix's Drive to Survive season 3: What fans are expecting from the documentary

Netflix documentary series Drive to Survive has been essential pre-season viewing since its first season dropped in 2019. The series has brought many new viewers to Formula 1 by introducing it to a whole new audience. Here's what fans are hoping to watch in Drive to Survive's coverage of the 2020 season:

What fans are expecting from Drive to Survive season 3:

Pierre Gasly's redemption

Pierre Gasly has been through the wringer in his short career already, experiencing promotion and demotion from the Red Bull squad. However, it was his stunning victory at Monza that really highlighted his fantastic 2020 season. Netflix needs to let fans experience those emotional podium scenes again.

P1!! My first victory in F1!!🏆

I’m lost for words, still struggling to realise, its just amazing!!

Everything was perfect, just missed the tifosis down under the podium. @alphatauri we have done it!! Thanks everyone for all the messages & support!! Today is a day I’ll remember. pic.twitter.com/3eILYSMsIu — PIERRE GASLY 🇫🇷 (@PierreGASLY) September 6, 2020

Geunther Steiner finally getting to fire his drivers

In the previous season, we could see how exasperated the Haas boss was with Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen. Fans would love to finally see them getting the boot by Steiner.

Hamilton wins again

Lewis Hamilton continued to break records in 2020. Surpassing Michael Schumacher's all-time victory tally was indeed a mighty achievement. Hopefully Netflix comes up with some great footage for fans to witness that epic performance in Istanbul.

Ferrari's failure and Vettel's departure

Netflix can remind fans how the Scuderia brought a neutered power unit to the party in 2020 and paid the price for their lack of horsepower. A pair of podium finishes for Leclerc and a single third place for Vettel were scant solace for the Tifosi. A downtrodden Vettel departed Maranello for Aston Martin at the season's conclusion.

McLaren versus Racing Point versus Renault

Arguably, the battle of the season was for third place in the constructor's table. Racing Point and their "pink Mercedes" caused controversy, and the Silverstone team were docked points for going too far in their copying. Renault could never find the consistency of their rivals, but podium finishes tempted Fernando Alonso out of retirement. McLaren lost Sainz to Ferrari and there were also regular reports of financial problems. This meant McLaren had a lot to fight for, and ultimately, they proved to be the best of the rest behind frontrunners Mercedes and Red Bull.

Dressing fully off and Petrus happy!!!

🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/0Ab3r2fcW1 — Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) January 12, 2021

Romain Grosjean's horror crash and his recovery

No one likes to see drivers getting injured, but Romain's miraculous escape from that burning wreck and his subsequent treatment for burns needs to be seen. It can serve as a reminder of how dangerous F1 can be, while also portraying how an athlete recovers after a setback.