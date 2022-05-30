×
"Never felt like Ferrari were on the front foot" - F1 pundit offers scathing review of team's strategy blunder at 2022 F1 Monaco GP

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz of Ferrari driving during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Niharika Ghorpade
Modified May 30, 2022 10:40 AM IST
News

Ferrari was never on a good strategy in the 2022 F1 Monaco GP, according to Sky Sports F1's Paul di Resta. The former F1 driver-turned-TV pundit believes the Italian constructor did not have a significant advantage in the race after switching to slick tires.

Criticizing the Scuderia's strategy during the main race, Di Resta said:

“I never felt like Ferrari were on the front foot. I know they were leading the race and trying to protect that, at any point do you go from extreme wet to a slick comfortably? I don’t think that you do. When you look at the track advantage when you go onto the intermediates, six or seven seconds, that’s what Charles can’t see but the team can see that. The team need to give him the information.”
SKYPAD! How Red Bull and Ferrari's pit stop decisions impacted the Monaco Grand Prix! 🔎 https://t.co/0FZnsnAhu4

Both Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were double-stacked for their final pit-stop by the Maranello-based squad. Attempting to perform an undercut, the scarlet cars were switched from full wet tires to the hard compound. Di Resta felt the decision was incorrect to switch the drivers from full wet to slick.

Red Bull, meanwhile, employed an overcut strategy, managing to grab track position from them by switching its drivers from full wet tires to intermediates and then the hard tire. After a red flag caused by Mick Schumacher's crash, the Red Bull drivers switched to mediums which helped them maintain their pace and track position.

The Ferrari drivers lost their chances of a 1-2 finish and had to settle with P2 and P4 finishes for Sainz and Leclerc respectively at the Monaco GP. The result also means Max Verstappen still leads the drivers' championship.

FIA has dismissed Ferrari’s protest against Red Bull drivers

Ferrari lodged a formal protest against Red Bull's Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen for crossing the yellow line at the pit exit during their final pitstop at the 2022 F1 Monaco GP. Both drivers were summoned to the stewards, and the FIA decision was awaited until three hours after the race. The final classification of the race was held back due to the protest. The protest, however, has now been dismissed by the stewards.

No se han admitido las 2 protestas. Checo conserva la P1 y Verstappen la P3 .Both protests have been dismissed. Checo P1 and Verstappen P3. #f1 #Formula1 https://t.co/z6gU5cC86w

After hearing from both parties, FIA stewards and Race Control have officially dismissed the protests. The Monaco GP result stands where the Mexican retains his win and the Dutchman maintains his third-place podium.

हिन्दी