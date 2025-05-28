New African country hoping to join the race to host F1 after South Africa and Rwanda

After Rwanda and South Africa confirmed their plans to bid to host an F1 race, Morocco joined the list as the third African country making a serious push to bring back the sport to its continent. According to reports, a billion-dollar project is planned in Tangiers, which includes a Grade 1 circuit.

After 1993, Formula 1 stopped racing in Kyalami, South Africa, due to financial and political issues. However, under CEO Stefano Domenicali's leadership, the sport is exploring new venues to bring racing back to the African continent.

Last year, Rwanda, which hosted FIA's prize ceremony, confirmed its plans to place a bid to host a Formula 1 Grand Prix. While talks with Rwanda are reportedly on, another African nation is keen to join the race.

According to Racingnews365, Morocco is likely to place a bid to host an F1 race soon. Led by former team principal of McLaren and Lotus, Eric Boullier, a 1.2 billion dollar project is in the pipeline just 20 km south of Tangiers, a location widely accessible to Europe.

Moreover, the project reportedly consists of a Grade 1 circuit fit to host Formula 1, MotoGP, and the World Endurance Championship. To attract more tourism, theme parks, malls, and other attractions will reportedly be included in this project.

According to the above-mentioned reports, the project has received $800 million in funding. Upon further approval from the Moroccan government, the rest of the fund will reportedly be secured.

Boullier expects the project to be completed in the next three years. However, funding, approval, and logistics are some challenges ahead. Overall, while Morocco plans to enter the bidding race soon, it seems they're lagging behind Rwanda and South Africa momentarily.

F1 CEO confirms talks with three locations in Africa

Stefano Domenicali at F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Sprint & Qualifying - Source: Getty

In the recently concluded 2025 Monaco Grand Prix, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali revealed details about his management's plan to bring back racing to South Africa. While he confirmed that the negotiations were going on with three countries, the process could take longer than previously anticipated.

Talking to ESPN, he said:

"We cannot go to a new place... without staying for a long time. We are progressing our discussion with, I would say, three places in Africa. Realistically speaking, I don't think we're going to have an outcome in the very short term."

Despite the slow progress, Domenicali is committed to adding Africa to F1's calendar.

"We are missing one continent, and we want to connect also to that. It's a matter of finding the right plan, and hopefully we are going to update you soon on that project," he added.

The last Grand Prix held on African soil was in 1993 at the Kyalami circuit. Alain Prost won the race while Ayrton Senna finished P2.

