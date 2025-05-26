2025 F1 Monaco GP: Driver Ratings

The 2025 F1 Monaco GP race weekend has ended after Lando Norris stood on top of the podium. This was the Brit's second win of the season and has brought him within three points of championship leader and teammate Oscar Piastri. It was more or less the same type of race weekend that we have grown accustomed to in Monaco.

Ad

In the end, all that mattered was how good the Saturday was. The 2-stopper did not really do much as we had a few drivers playing the team game, but other than that, it was just plain sailing and not much difference compared to what we have when we think of 'F1 Monaco GP'.

With that being said, how did each driver perform during the race weekend? Let's take a look.

Ad

Trending

Criteria

Performance in both qualifying and races is judged.

Results achieved compared to the potential of the car.

Mistakes made over the weekend.

Relative performance against teammate.

2025 F1 Monaco GP: Rating the drivers

McLaren

Lando Norris

Rating: 10

In a season when quite a few pole positions were won by less than a tenth, Lando Norris sealed things with a lap, which was more than a tenth faster; it was commendable!

Ad

The driver needed this one because he was not only fast, but he also showed the capability of winning the crunch moments. After a race weekend where he cut Oscar Piastri's race lead by 10 points, Norris was as perfect as things could get.

Oscar Piastri

Rating: 8

Oscar Piastri was disappointed, and rightly so. He's built his championship lead this season by being better than his teammate. In the F1 Monaco GP, it was not the case.

Ad

After the F1 Monaco GP, Piastri is still leading the championship, but he seemingly would be a bit worried about how everything panned out.

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc

Rating: 9.5

If only Leclerc had that extra tenth in him. Well, on one side, it's fair to say that he would have, but the car didn't. The Ferrari did everything in its right to almost secure pole position for him, but once he couldn't, all bets were off. All in all, this was another good one for the Monegasque.

Ad

Lewis Hamilton

Rating: 6.5

There were moments when Lewis Hamilton was in a no man's land during the F1 Monaco GP. There's an element of miscommunication with the engineer as well, and it was evident in this race. With that being said, there's a bottom line here: Lewis Hamilton didn't have the pace to even be in the same league as Charles Leclerc.

Lewis is improving, and the F1 Monaco GP is an example. At the same time, a consistent gap exists now, which the team would have to figure out.

Ad

Red Bull

Max Verstappen

Rating: 8

The one place where maybe Max Verstappen left a bit on the table was in qualifying. Starting P4, the driver did all he could and would be relatively happy with the result, as Red Bull wasn't expecting much from the weekend anyway.

Yuki Tsunoda

Rating: 5.5

The gap between Yuki and Max is still big, and the inability to replicate the strong Fridays into good qualifying has hurt the Japanese driver. The F1 Monaco GP didn't kick off for Yuki, and it was all rooted in the bad qualifying, which is where the driver needs to work and build on.

Ad

Mercedes

George Russell

Rating: 6.5

Severely stunted by the Mercedes reliability issue, George Russell was on course for a decent haul of points, but it all went away with the PU giving up in Q2. The F1 Monaco GP didn't do much and couldn't yield anything productive from where the Brit was anyway, and ended a dismal weekend with not much to write home about.

Kimi Antonelli

Rating: 4

Kimi Antonelli is slowly losing the crown of being the most impressive rookie in F1 right now. The crash is just not acceptable if you're Mercedes. It's even worse when your teammate suffers a reliability issue. Kimi needs a better showing soon after a somewhat below-par triple header until now.

Ad

Fernando Alonso

Rating: 8

Alonso might just be right when he said that he was the unluckiest driver in the world. He has zero points to his name this season, and it is only down to bad luck. The driver was on course for a decent haul, but his Aston Martin gave out on him in the F1 Monaco GP. He'll surely score points this season, but the sting of such DNFs would not be nice.

Ad

Lance Stroll

Rating: 3.5

Lance being slower than his illustrious teammate is not the problem. The problem is his inability to do the bare minimum, which involves being more aware of the traffic, something he didn't do twice during the F1 Monaco GP. Or just getting out of the way of the leaders on time. The Canadian is a much better driver than the performances he sometimes shows.

Alpine

Pierre Gasly

Rating: 5

Ad

Gasly put the crash down to bad brakes, and maybe there was an element of truth to it, for sure. The unfortunate reality for the Alpine driver was that the car was just not there for him at the F1 Monaco GP, and even if he had continued running, not much was on the table anyway.

Franco Colapinto

Rating: 4

Colapinto has had two very tough races at the start of his Alpine journey, and it does appear that he's being very measured when it comes to learning the ropes after that big Imola crash. The F1 Imola GP was not much to write home about for the Argentinian, as he was just slow compared to Gasly.

Ad

Haas

Esteban Ocon

Rating: 9

If we look at FP1, FP2, and FP3, Esteban Ocon was down in the dumps and had nothing for his young teammate Ollie Bearman around Monaco. Even after the first lap, it did appear that Ocon was a step behind. But then came the second push lap, and somehow things started falling in place.

Ollie Bearman did pull out of his final lap in qualifying to aid Ocon, but the Frenchman was through anyway. It was from this point that he just overachieved. He beat the likes of Albon, Sainz, and Lawson, who arguably had a faster car. Looking at the trend that Esteban Ocon's season has followed, with one strong race alternating with one bad one, after a strong F1 Monaco GP, we might be heading towards a bad one in Barcelona.

Ad

Ollie Bearman

Rating: 6.5

Ollie Bearman is going to be a special talent in the sport, and he's certainly showing flashes of it. The F1 Monaco GP could have seen him next to Ocon, but that red flag infringement destroyed his race. There are still a lot of positives for the driver, but he'd love to have some points on the board as well.

Racing Bulls

Liam Lawson

Rating: 7.5

Liam Lawson played the team game and was lucky to bring home the points. These were his first points of the season and definitely a step in the right direction. With that being said, the Kiwi would now be hoping to take another step and start beating the rookie in the other car.

Ad

Isack Hadjar

Rating: 8.5

Isack Hadjar is taking over the crown of being the most impressive rookie on the F1 grid, and he's doing it by being the leader of Racing Bulls. The young French driver was always fast, but he also seemed to have the temperament to match it. The F1 Monaco GP was another example of a driver doing a brilliant job and nailing everything when he needed to. He continues to impress, and his growth curve is going to make a lot of drivers uncomfortable.

Ad

Williams

Alex Albon

Rating: 7.5

Alex Albon didn't have the best Q3 lap, and in a way that decided how his F1 Monaco GP would go. The driver was also one of the first to apologize to the fans for the way the race was conducted, but that's Monaco for you, unfortunately, and not much is going to change on that front.

Carlos Sainz

Rating: 6.5

Carlos played the team game in the F1 Monaco GP and was just frustrated with how the race went. He was a step behind Alex Albon in qualifying, and that hurt him. He did, however, score a point, which is certainly a step forward.

Ad

Sauber

Nico Hulkenberg

Rating: 8

The German did a strong enough job in qualifying that he dragged the Sauber into Q2. For Hulkenberg, that was the extent of what he could do with the car, as it didn't have much more left in it. The F1 Monaco GP was always going to be heavily dependent on strategy, and the chips fell where they eventually did with the German.

Gabriel Bortoleto

Rating: 6.5

Gabriel Bortoleto was just marginally slower than Hulkenberg in qualifying. He kept his nose clean for the most part, even though the incident with Antonelli would not have helped.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Charanjot Singh Kohli Charanjot is an F1 writer and Content Specialist at Sportskeeda with over 5 years of experience covering news, trends, and analyses related to the sport.



He started watching F1 when Narain Karthikeyan made his F1 debut in 2005 and was hooked when Kimi Raikkonen delivered a stunning lap in Monaco in the same season. He has been with the firm for almost 4 years and tries his best to put his links in the F1 paddock to the best use so as to report relevant and accurate information.



Charanjot has interviewed Indian motorsports driver Kush Maini during his time with Sportskeeda. He has also written 4K+ articles on the sport and is the key factor behind all the F1-related content that goes out in the domain.



If given a chance, he would like for India’s Buddh International Circuit to be added back to the calendar. A Mechanical engineer and an MBA, Charanjot aims to spearhead the cause of making F1 a mainstream sport in India. Apart from F1, he also follows MotoGP, cricket and MMA. Know More