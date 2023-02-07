New Alfa Romeo C43 is ‘more of an all-rounder’ than its predecessor, according to Valtteri Bottas

Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas reckons his team's new C43 car is more of an 'all-rounder' than its predecessor.

The team made an impressive leap last season to midfield, finishing the season sixth in the championship. However, there were issues that thwarted the kind of progress Alfa Romeo seemed destined to have.

The first was the lack of consistency of the package. It worked brilliantly on some tracks but was a complete disaster on others. To exacerbate matters, reliability issues compromised both Valterri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou.

Talking to Motorsport-Total, Bottas said that things look positive from the numbers in the simulator, including the reliability of the Ferrari power unit:

"I have the feeling that this car, at least based on the numbers in the simulator, is more of an all-rounder than just fast on the slow tracks. What we have heard from the power unit side looks positive at first. But these are just some numbers at this point."

Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake @alfaromeof1



Say hello to Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake - a fresh identity for the team ahead of the 2023



Tap to discover more. #GetCloser New year, new dawn, new identity.Say hello to Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake - a fresh identity for the team ahead of the 2023 #F1 season thanks to a new title partnership with one of the world’s leading entertainment and lifestyle brands, @Stake Tap to discover more. New year, new dawn, new identity.Say hello to Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake - a fresh identity for the team ahead of the 2023 #F1 season thanks to a new title partnership with one of the world’s leading entertainment and lifestyle brands, @Stake.Tap to discover more. ⬇️ #GetCloser

Bottas spent his winter in Australia and New Zealand and enjoyed the sun. Contrary to drivers like Lewis Hamilton who spent the winter break in Antarctica, Bottas feels the Australian continent is a perfect place for a break:

"Australia and New Zealand are a good place for a break because nobody can reach you. Being in a completely different time zone is good. I've seen a lot and experienced a lot, and at the same time, it was good training."

He added:

"The biggest difference was that I was gone on December 1, which I've never had before. And I didn't actually have days off before, even when I did have days off. It was just a longer break than usual, but I have to make the best of it because now it's starting again. It's the same as every year, you get more and more excited before you're allowed to drive the new car."

Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas has high hopes for the season

The Alfa Romeo driver, although cognizant of the opposition's ability to innovate, is confident of how his team would fare this season. He said:

"Obviously I'm always kept up to date on how things are going and what's new, and I'm very involved. And I can't wait to try it out how it feels. Of course, we've tried it in the simulator, but I mean trying it in real life. We all have high hopes for the season, but you never know how innovative other teams are."

Alfa Romeo @alfa_romeo #JoinTheTribe @alfaromeof1 Every part fits perfectly. Every component falls into the right place. With a new livery designed by #AlfaRomeo ’s Centro Stile, the new #C43 follows its own rules, right on the path towards a thrilling 2023 World Championship. ms.spr.ly/60105KxuA Every part fits perfectly. Every component falls into the right place. With a new livery designed by #AlfaRomeo’s Centro Stile, the new #C43 follows its own rules, right on the path towards a thrilling 2023 World Championship. ms.spr.ly/60105KxuA #JoinTheTribe @alfaromeof1 https://t.co/W0KIrz7Nub

It will be interesting to see the kind of progress made by Alfa Romeo this season as they battle in midfield.

Poll : 0 votes