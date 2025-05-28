NFL veteran tells Pat McAfee - “Monaco F1 GP was the worst sporting event I've ever spent time watching”

Renowned NFL veteran Darius Butler denounced the recently concluded F1 Monaco GP and called it the 'worst sporting event' he ever attended. Speaking to the Pat McAfee show, Butler dissected the F1 race at the Principality and termed it "terrible."

F1 hosted its eighth race of 2025 in Monaco last Sunday, a race where Lando Norris emerged as the winner. He started his race from P1 after claiming the pole on Saturday, a position he technically held for most of the race.

Even though the race saw multiple lead changes through Norris, Max Verstappen, Oscar Piastri, and Charles Leclerc, it was the LN4 man who had the lasting advantage. Leclerc came home in P2, followed by Piastri. Reigning champion Verstappen crossed the finish line in P4.

Interestingly, all four top drivers finished their race in the same place they started their race. As a result, the race turned out to be a dull affair to many, including former New England Patriots football player, Butler. Speaking about this, here's what he said:

"So qualifying on Saturday, always electrifying in Monaco," Butler said. "That was [the race on Sunday] single handedly the worst sporting event I've ever spent an hour and a half. I've actually watched it, and it was actually terrible, it was absolutely what you guys have said, it has been. But that's Monaco, baby. It is a spectacle for you to get up and link up. But the race was terrible."

"The top four drivers, they stayed in the top four the entire time. Lando won in Monaco, McLarens are at the top of the leaderboard, and he won at Monaco, which is still a huge deal in F1 if you win at Monaco, but the cars are too big, you can't pass, you literally can't pass, and obviously that's racing," Butler further added. (Upto 0:55)

The Monaco GP at the Circuit de Monaco is one of the three crown jewels races of Motorsports, alongside the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway (NASCAR) and the Indy 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IndyCar). Despite its prestigious title, the race is often regarded as uninteresting since no overtaking is possible as the track is very narrow to have two cars side by side.

Williams driver Carlos Sainz slammed new Monaco GP rule

The Williams star driver Carlos Sainz shared his thoughts about the new Monaco GP rule. F1 introduced mandatory two pit stops for every team to make the race exciting. Speaking about it, here's what the former Ferrari man said:

Carlos Sainz Jr. of Spain drives the (55) Atlassian Williams Racing at the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco

"I don't know about the front, but in the midfield, it backfired. I'm happy for everyone to try things. We tried it, but for me, it didn't work. It is not the way I like to race or how I dream about racing around Monaco." (Via Sky Sports)

F1 brought in one extra pit stop this year to eliminate the slow-paced and Saturday-focused Monaco GP race. However, the desired result was far from expectation.

