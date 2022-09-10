"De Vries did more in his debut than Latifi in his career"- Fans troll Nicholas Latifi after getting out-qualified by Mercedes' driver at F1 Italian GP qualifying

Nyck De Vries out-qualified Nicholas Latifi in his first-ever F1 qualifying, shocking everyone. He made his unexpected F1 debut with Williams today after Alex Albon had to be replaced for medical reasons. In a surprising turn of events, his first ever drive in that car for qualifying saw him drive better than Nicholas Latifi, who was eliminated in Q1.

An immense starting lap from Vries during Q2 had the potential for him to get into Q3, which would have been a major achievement for someone who has not driven an F1 car regularly enough. Sadly, he locked his rears into turn 4 and could not do the lap. Still, him out-qualifying Latifi was a big surprise to the fans.

Following the F1 Italian GP qualifying, fans took to Twitter to share their honest opinions. One user @igotthatbite wrote,

"De vries did more in his debut than latifi in his career."

Code_utd @igotthatbite @wtf1official De vries did more in his debut than latifi in his career

Nyck De Vries could threaten Nicholas Latifi's seat at Williams

Nyck De Vries has been competing in the FIA's Formula E, but his performance today with Williams shows how much that car is capable of. Latifi has been with the team for the past few seasons but has never had an impressive performance.

Post Vries's performance, fans trolled Latifi. Here are some of the fans' reactions,

Fero Efe 🇺🇦 Слава Україні! @feroefe64 @F1 Get rid of Latifi, losing to someone who drove this Williams for the first time just a few hours ago.

EverythingF1 @joinEF1 @F1 De Vries to Latifi after out qualifying him

Milán Merkovics @MerkoMilan05 @F1 De Vries actually outqualified Latifi although he got called up this morning ☠️

Spud @F1SpudTwitch @F1 De Vries to be Albons teammate next season?

Netizens also wrote how,

"Latifi giving (gave) a chance to his teammate to shine. What a good person he is."

Luis @Porte97 @F1 Latifi giving a chance to his teammate to shine. What a good person he is.

They further mocked Latifi by saying how Nyck De Vries "out-qualified" him,

"Latifi getting out qualified by a guy whos never driven a williams before yesterday."

Kdon @kdon_116 @F1 Latifi getting out qualified by a guy whos never driven a williams before yesterday 💀💀💀

Most of the time, Latifi is seen at the back of the grid. However, with De Vries performing so well, there could be a chance that he might replace the Canadian at Williams and have a real chance in the sport.

