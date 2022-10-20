Nicholas Latifi has new contract after departure from Williams at end of 2022 season - Reports

Nicholas Latifi appears to have his future sorted as the Canadian plans to move to IndyCar next season.

According to IndyCar enthusiast and YouTuber David Land, it appears that Latifi has already signed a deal with Chip Ganassi as the team's fourth driver for the 2023 season.

As quoted by Land:

"It looks like Chip Ganassi has signed Nicholas Latifi to drive his fourth IndyCar car in 2023. As far as I know, it's not clear if it's full time or not. Many, myself included, assume it's going to be an intense road circuit program. I know there's a rumor that Jimmie Johnson may do the Indy 500 with Chip Ganassi, maybe in association with Trackhouse, but at least my source tells me it's going to be a full-time seat including the Indy 500 , so that you can interpret it as you want."

He continued:

"Of course, Latifi comes with a lot of Canadian cash, which will put Chip Ganassi's finances in order. There is a slight problem. Latifi will help them to have four full-time drivers. In case you are interested, the number that Latifi will supposedly use is the number 11."

F24 @Formula24hrs | REPORT: Nicholas Latifi will race in IndyCar next season with Chip Ganassi.



Latifi's lacklustre season in F1 led to him getting replaced at Williams for the 2023 season.

The Canadian did score points for the team in Japan, but it was too little too late as the decision to replace him was already made. The Canadian will leave F1 after three years in the sport driving for Williams. He had two years with George Russell as his teammate and Alex Albon in the third.

Nicholas Latifi excited for Austin race

In the preview for the Williams team ahead of the US GP, Nicholas Latifi said that he's very excited to be racing in Austin this weekend.

The Canadian will miss the first free practice session, as youngster Logan Sargeant will drive the car, but Latifi will take over in FP2. He said:

"I'm super excited to be heading back to Austin. It was one of the more enjoyable races last year, and this will be only my second visit there as a F1 driver. In a way it's the team's second home race. The atmosphere in Austin is always great."

He continued:

"The track is enjoyable and hopefully a bit smoother this year after repaving it, as it has been bumpy in the past. I'll be sitting out of FP1 for the first time, so I'll be taking a slightly different approach to the weekend just trying to get up to speed in FP2. Nonetheless, I'm hoping to make the most of it and have another strong weekend."

Nicholas Latifi now has four races left in Formula 1 before he moves on to Indycar.

