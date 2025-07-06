Nico Hulkenberg's wife, Egle Ruskyte reacts to Sauber driver's maiden F1 podium

Nico Hulkenberg's wife, Egle Ruskyte, reacted to her husband's first-ever F1 podium. Sharing her reaction on social media, she dropped an emotional message for the Kick Sauber driver as the latter finished the British GP in P3.

After 239 race starts, Hulkenberg picked up his first podium in his career and ended his lifelong streak of being a driver without a podium. The German driver's podium at Silverstone was a shocker, given he started all the way from the back.

Despite the presence of Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Charles Leclerc, and Max Verstappen, it was the Sauber driver with a much inferior car who ended up on the podium. Thanks to a brilliant strategy by the team and two quick pit stops, Hulkenberg, who started from P19, was in P9 by Lap 2.

And from there on, consistency, race craft, and Max Verstappen's slip-up in Lap 21 did the job for him. As Hulkenberg crossed the finish line behind Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, Ruskyte could not hold her excitement and shared her thoughts.

"The day we will never forget. Love you @hulkhulkenberg," she mentioned in her Instagram story.

Here's the screenshot of Egle Ruskyte's Instagram story:

Credit: Egle Ruskyte on Instagram (@egle_hulkenberg)

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen wrapped up the Top five, while Pierre Gasly, Lance Stroll, Alex Albon, Fernando Alonso, and George Russell completed the Top 10. Hulkenberg's teammate, Gabriel Bortoleto, faced a DNF and was out of the race by Lap 5.

Nico Hulkenberg shared his thoughts after picking up first podium

Following the completion of the British GP, Nico Hulkenberg let his feelings be known and opened up about the crazy race. Speaking to Sky Sports after the race, here's what he said about the rain-soaked race at Silverstone:

Nico Hulkenberg of Kick Sauber takes the third place - Source: Getty

"It's been a long time coming hasn't it?! What a race, coming from virtually last, doing it all again like last weekend. Crazy conditions, survival mode all race. We were really on it, no mistakes."

"Today, I was in denial until the last pit stop and then I heard we gapped Lewis so I thought okay, breathing space but then he was closing. The pressure was there, intense race but we didn't crack. I was thinking he was going to give it all in front of his home crowd but sorry guys, it is also my day!" he further added.

Thanks to his P3, Nico Hulkenberg picked up 15 important points and jumped to P9 in the Drivers' Championship with 37 points.

