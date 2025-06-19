Nico Rosberg identifies “strange misjudgement” between Oscar Piastri & Lando Norris in Canada

The 2016 F1 world champion, Nico Rosberg, has given his take on Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris' crash at the Canadian GP. In line with this, Rosberg has deemed the lap-67 incident as a 'misjudgement' on the part of Norris.

Ad

During the closing stages of the 70-lap race, Lando Norris was in hot pursuit of his McLaren teammate, Oscar Piastri, for P4. However, while going through the start/finish line section of the Gilles Villeneuve track, Norris rammed his car into the back of Piastri's MCL39, while going for a gap that was not there.

Nico Rosberg was at the Gilles Villeneuve Racing Circuit as a pundit for Sky Sports, and while talking about Norris and Piastri, in an interaction with F1, he said:

Ad

Trending

"It’s just a misjudgment. A strange one… a strange misjudgement. But you know, at the end of the race there… it’s a very tough race mentally and your concentration struggles, and that I think led Lando into a misjudgement."

As a consequence of the contact, Lando Norris was unable to finish the race and lost out on a decent number of points in the 2025 F1 world championship. As things stand, Oscar Piastri is leading from the front with 198 points in comparison to Lando Norris' 176.

Ad

Who is Nico Rosberg's 'favorite' in 2025 title fight?

While Nico Rosberg has pinpointed Lando Norris for his misjudgment in the 70-lap Montreal race, via the same interview, he also revealed the driver who, according to him, is the favorite for the Drivers' championship. The 23-time Grand Prix winner believed that Oscar Piastri would grab the title this season.

The young Australian driver, in the first 10 races, has already amassed five Grand Prix wins alongside his 198 points. In Canada as well, he did the best he could with a P4 finish.

Ad

In line with how consistent Piastri has proved in the 2025 F1 season, Rosberg added:

"Then, in the World Championship fight, I think now Piastri has become the favorite. He’s just solid, he doesn’t mistakes, always delivering 100% – that’s super impressive. This weekend, suddenly, I think he’s become the favorite for the championship," Rosberg said.

After the first 10 rounds, 14 Grand Prix events remain on the race calendar. Piastri is in red-hot form, but Mercedes with George Russell and Red Bull with Max Verstappen are doing their best to improve their respective challengers as much as possible.

Ad

Verstappen and Russell are with 155 and 136 points, and in case Piastri and Norris incur DNFs in the upcoming races, the gap to them can get significantly reduced.

Next up on the race calendar is the 2025 Austrian GP. Nico Rosberg and Co. will have their keen eyes on the front runners.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports. When not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club. Know More