Nico Rosberg: Mick Schumacher's Haas exit comes down to 'too much up and down' performance

Nico Rosberg feels that one of the biggest reasons behind Mick Schumacher not getting an extended stay in F1 is that he was just too inconsistent. The young German got an opportunity to debut in F1 with Haas. Unfortunately, the first season consisted of Schumacher driving the slowest car on the grid for the entire season with some wheel-to-wheel racing against Nikita Mazepin.

Besides, there wasn't much to make of the young German's season. The second season saw Haas produce a much better car and the return of Kevin Magnussen to the team. The season saw Mick Schumacher score a few points, but he was primarily inconsistent. Nico Hulkenberg on the team replaced the young German because of the trajectory of his performance and the costly crashes.

As he explained in "AvD Motor & Sport Magazin” on SPORT1, Nico Rosberg felt that Mick's inconsistent form led to his departure. He said,

"His performance was just a bit too much up and down. He had too many accidents, too many negative peaks. It was great that he was at the start, it was great fun for all of us. But unfortunately it was extremely difficult because he had the worst car in Formula 1 - for two years."

Mick Schumacher is one of the better newcomers

Michael Schumacher's brother, Ralf, feels that Mick was one of the better newcomers that have made their way to the sport in recent years. He made his debut in 2021, and the drivers that made their way to the sport simultaneously were Yuki Tsunoda and Guanyu Zhou. According to Ralf Schumacher, if we compare the performances of these drivers, Mick has been performing very well. He said,

"When you see the newcomers, [Yuki] Tsunoda, Zhou [Guanyu], and Mick, it's pretty clear that Mick is one of the better ones. They obviously approached it with different standards. Nowadays you have to give a driver two or three years. We see Tsunoda, who is sitting in a supposedly much better car and is also struggling. You just have different standards at Haas. You have to accept that. After all, the team belongs to Gene Haas, and the leader is Günther Steiner."

The path back to F1 is going to be an uncertain one for the young driver. He's joining Mercedes for a reserve driver role and is hoping that this role will help him get a seat on the grid in 2024.

