Nico Rosberg reveals Lando Norris snubbed his offer of helping him amid the F1 championship fight

Former F1 world champion Nico Rosberg revealed that he offered Lando Norris his mentorship amid a difficult 2025 championship fight with teammate Oscar Piastri. However, Rosberg added that the British driver didn't reply to his text, likely denying the offer.

Norris had a massive shunt during the closing stages of the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal on Sunday, June 15. While fighting with McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, the Brit made a judgmental error on lap 67 and touched the back of the Aussie's car while trying to find a gap on the inside line for an overtake.

However, with no gap available, Norris made contact with Piastri and crashed into the wall, marking an unfortunate end to his race in Montreal.

With the British driver cracking under pressure, doubts over his mental strength to fight for a championship have been raised far too often this year. Interestingly, in a post-race show with Sky Sports, former F1 world champion Nico Rosberg unveiled an interesting text he sent to Norris.

Rosberg revealed that he offered Lando Norris his mentorship and guidance to boost the latter's mental toughness. However, the McLaren driver apparently ignored his text. Through an X post, F1 journalist Tobi Gruner wrote:

"Nico Rosberg just revealed on @skysportformel1 that he had written a message to Lando Norris offering him guidance or mentoring. But Norris didn’t reply."

That being said, Norris apologized for the mistake that caused the collision with Oscar Piastri. However, with the safety car deployed, Piastri managed to retain his P4 place but missed out on a podium.

Regardless, Oscar Piastri is still holding the championship lead with 198 points, whereas Norris sits in second place with 176 points. Max Verstappen, however, reduced the gap to Norris as he stands third with 155 points after finishing second behind George Russell at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve.

Nico Rosberg gives his verdict on 'strange' contact between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri at the F1 Grand Prix of Canada - Source: Getty

The Canadian Grand Prix 2025 ended behind a safety car as Lando Norris crashed into the wall while fighting his teammate Oscar Piastri on lap 67. The Brit's error in judgement left fans and critics shocked, including former world champion Nico Rosberg.

Speaking for Sky Sports, Rosberg also opined that Norris' move was strange and a total misjudgment. Rosberg told Sky Sports (via Crash Net):

“First of all, we’re thankful to McLaren for letting them race. There was a lot of excitement, and it was an amazing battle to watch the two of them go head-to-head. Lando did an amazing first lunge into the hairpin; that was beautiful. "

"Then afterwards it was just very strange, the mistake that Lando made. Super, super strange. It’s just one more mistake of the many, and this is a big mistake. He's really committed; he doesn’t back off or anything; he just stays full-on throttle, which is also a bit strange."

Lando Norris also took responsibility for the crash and apologized to McLaren and Oscar Piastri after the race. He looked gutted and took the blame for the costly mistake. On the other hand, McLaren team principal Andrea Stella confirmed that the incident will be reviewed and discussed thoroughly.

