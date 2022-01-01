"No film business" - Jackie Stewart on controversial F1 2021 season finale

The 2021 F1 season finale was not orchestrated or manipulated, according to sporting veteran Jackie Stewart. The triple F1 world champion believes the anti-climactic end to the final race of the season is a result of the nature of an extremely closely contested title. He also believes it was handled well by Racing Director Michael Masi and the FIA.

Speaking to Motorsport Network about the 2021 F1 season finale, Stewart said:

“I think it was handled in the right way. It was done correctly, there was no film business in this. This was not Hollywood, this was pure and the public enjoy that authenticity. Never in the history of the sport has there been such a lock.”

The Scottish world champion is still an integral part of the sport. He believes the 2021 F1 season was one of the most closely contested championships in the history of the sport. According to the former F1 champion, none of the events of the dramatic season were fabricated. He felt the events were managed correctly by the FIA Racing Director, including the controversial last lap of the season finale.

Jackie Stewart believes Lewis Hamilton should be content with 2021 F1 season

Ex-F1 driver Jackie Stewart believes Lewis Hamilton shouldn’t be disappointed with the outcome of the championship. Stewart believes the seven-time world champion did deliver some exceptional performances in 2021. The F1 triple world champion feels that Hamilton, along with Max Verstappen, has had an exceptional season, delivering some great races throughout the year.

Explaining his views on the 2021 F1 title protagonists, Stewart said:

“This year has been a great success and Max Verstappen has also performed exceptionally as an individual. Lewis Hamilton will be extremely disappointed, but he shouldn’t be at all. He, too, has completed a great season.”

Although Hamilton lost the championship with a controversial last lap call by the Racing Director, his 2021 season had many noteworthy milestones and exceptional drives. The Briton crossed the 100 mark in both pole position and career wins, a unique achievement of his own as a motor racer. A feat that will take many other drivers a long time to achieve in their respective careers.

Edited by Anurag C