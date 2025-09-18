“No one succeeds without going through those tough patches”: Lewis Hamilton looking forward to ‘sunnier days’ with Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton opened up about his rough days at Ferrari and revealed that nobody goes without "tough patches" in life, including him. The British driver arrived at Ferrari this season and faced struggles with the car, resulting in underwhelming performances.

After 12 years at Mercedes, the Briton parted ways with the Silver Arrows, where he claimed 84 wins and picked six of his seven titles. As he arrived at Prancing Horse, the most successful F1 team in the sport, many expected him to fight for the championship immediately.

Ferrari finished just short of McLaren in the Constructors' Championship last year, and experts expected them to be on par with the Papayas. However, things have been quite different in terms of reality as Hamilton struggled with the new car.

Despite the struggles, Hamilton is reluctant to give up and stated that he does not like to get complacent. Speaking about this, here's what the seven-time world champion stated:

“I’m the type of person… I don’t like to get complacent and be comfortable, and that’s really kind of where I was with the long-term relationship I had before," Hamilton said in a recent interview (via Motorsportweek)

“And taking this step into a team that I truly believe in, and I still believe in the potential here and what we can achieve together, and I think everyone in the team does. But no one succeeds without going through those tough patches, so I do welcome it, looking forward to the sunnier days for sure.”

Hamilton's highlight of the season so far was the 2025 Chinese GP Sprint win. Apart from it, the Briton did not have much to show for. After 16 races and three Sprints, he has 117 points to his tally, and he is in P6 in the Drivers' Championship.

Compared to him, his teammate, Charles Leclerc, is in P5 in the championship with 163 points after the same number of races. Ferrari are in P2 in the Constructors' Championship with 280 points.

Lewis Hamilton let his feelings known about retirement from F1

Lewis Hamilton shared his thoughts about retirement from F1. Speaking about this in a recent interview with French magazine L’Equipe, the seven-time confirmed that he has no intention of stopping anytime soon.

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Scuderia Ferrari signs autographs for fans during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan - Source: Getty

“I have no intention of stopping anytime soon,” Hamilton told French. “I really appreciate that Fernando Alonso is continuing, because it means he’s older than me. I’ll keep going until he’s 50!”

Lewis Hamilton is racing in his 19th year in Formula 1, and he is currently 40 years old. Ferrari is his third team in the sport, and the upcoming Azerbaijan GP is set to be his 373rd race starts to his name in Formula 1.

