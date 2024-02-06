The world of Formula 1 has been rocked recently as Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner is undergoing external investigation after a complaint made against him by a member of the team.

The news has taken the internet by shock, as Red Bull is further investigating the incident. Christian Horner was accused of inappropriate behaviour towards a female member of the RBR team. The case is being looked at by an external specialist barrister.

Amidst the controversy, Christian Horner has been asked to voluntarily step down from his position. This has caused quite a bit of shock amongst fans, who have had a healthy dose of impactful news over the last few weeks. The news first began with Andretti Cadillac losing their bid to be a part of Formula 1, followed by the news that Lewis Hamilton would be joining Scuderia Ferrari in 2025.

To add to the buzz in the Formula 1 world, Horner's news has come as a bit of a shock to say the least. One fan on X (formerly Twitter) even said:

"No one told me silly season would start in February."

"This has to be the wildest news week in Formula 1 history," another fan remarked.

"Absolute madness," said a third fan.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Christian Horner vehemently denies accusations as investigation continues to be carried out by Red Bull

With the charges leveled against Horner being quite serious, Red Bull themselves have launched an investigation and have been having closed door meetings. Releasing a statement, Red Bull said via SkySports:

"After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation. This process, which is already under way, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister. The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time."

During the investigation, Horner is expected to stay as team principal and chief executive. However, he has been asked to voluntarily step down from his position. Horner claims that he is completely innocent and has denied all the charges. He said via the Guardian:

“I completely deny these claims.”

As the investigation continues, Red Bull and F1 fans would have to wait until it is completed and the reports are provided to know about the future of the team principal and his team.