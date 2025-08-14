“No weaknesses”: Oscar Piastri backed by former F1 champion to outsmart Lando Norris

Oscar Piastri has got the backing of the 2016 F1 world champion, Nico Rosberg, for the 2025 fight against McLaren teammate Lando Norris. With 14 rounds down, the duo is pretty much neck and neck, and Piastri has a slight advantage.

Norris' victory in the Hungarian GP before the ongoing summer break had a hit on Oscar Piastri's lead in the standings. Ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix (Round 15), the Brit (275 points) is only nine points behind the Australian driver (284).

Nico Rosberg has kept his keen eyes on the fierce on-track battle between the papaya drivers. In line with how the 2025 season has so far panned out, he has backed Piastri to outsmart Norris. He said, via Sky Sports:

"You can’t really say that Lando is a smidge quicker anymore. At some point we need to stop saying that, because there’s no basis to that anymore. Oscar has just been extremely quick always, and I se them kind of on a par. The Championship is going to be decided in Lando’s head. That’s my kind of impression, unfortunately."

"It’s [a question of] how solid Lando can become? I know he’s working on it, blocking social media and all of those things. This year, Oscar is just incredibly solid, strong and fast. There’s no weaknesses there."

In terms of Grand Prix wins in the 2025 F1 season, Oscar Piastri is just edging Norris 6-5, with 10 events remaining after the end of the ongoing summer break.

Zak Brown insists both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri can 'smell the championship'

Lando Norris has been competing in the pinnacle of motorsport since 2019. He came close to the drivers' title in 2024, battling Max Verstappen, but he couldn't get the job done.

Norris' teammate Oscar Piastri has been competing in Formula 1 since 2023 and has had the golden opportunity to fight for the title in only his third campaign. The duo had a tough moment in Canada, where Norris rammed his McLaren challenger into Piastri's, which led to a DNF for the former.

Amid the cut-throat fight the papaya drivers have been having on the racetrack, team CEO Zak Brown has asserted that both of them can smell the 2025 drivers' title. He said, via BBC:

"They both can smell the championship, and only one can win it, so I'm sure it'll be hard on the one that doesn't win the championship, assuming the other one does."

The Woking-based McLaren F1 team's dominance has made sure that the 2025 title fight is a two-way tussle. Third-placed Max Verstappen is way behind in the drivers' standings with 187 points in comparison to Norris' 275 and Piastri's 284.

