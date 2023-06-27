“Nobody comes close”: AlphaTauri team principal believes Red Bull capable of winning every F1 race this year

Red Bull won every race in the first eight races of the 2023 season, consistently finishing first on the podium with Sergio Perez and, most importantly, Max Verstappen. It seems like no other team on the grid is even close to matching Verstappen's speed.

Due to RB19's technological advantage over other teams up to this point, it is highly doubtful that any team would achieve their objective of winning the upcoming races unless something unexpected happens that goes against Red Bull.

But AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost had an opposing view to Red Bull's dominance. The 67-year-old Austrian gave an interview with the television station OE24 and although he praised the team and Verstappen, Tost stated that there was nothing certain in Formula One.

"Red Bull has built an excellent car around Verstappen, and can also count on a sensational technician. This, combined with the exceptional skills of the driver, constitute a perfect combination. Nobody comes close. Performance-wise, I think Red Bull can win all the races this year , but nothing is certain." he said.

Verstappen currently appears to be on track to win his third consecutive world championship, as evidenced by his 69-point advantage over teammate Perez, who is currently in second place in the standings.

In the constructors' standings, Red Bull appears all but certain, given the 154 lengths separating it from its rival, Mercedes. Many fans have been unhappy with the situation of complete dominance, labeling this year's Formula 1 "boring" and "one-way."

Sergio Perez is under pressure from Red Bull due to his recent poor performance

After three races, in which Sergio Perez underperformed with the best car on the grid, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has put pressure on the 33-year-old to start improving his performance.

In Canada's qualifying, Perez missed Q3 for the third time in a row while Ferrari gambled with a hazardous tire strategy. He only managed to finish outside the top five. A mid-season driver switch has not been ruled out due to the Mexican's high rate of mistakes, should he be unable to match Max Verstappen's performance.

The last time such a switch was made was in 2019 when Alex Albon took the place of a struggling Pierre Gasly, who returned to the sibling AlphaTauri team. With Daniel Ricciardo as a third/reserve driver for the team, Perez is under pressure to perform well, or else, he might get replaced mid-season.

