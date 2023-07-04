"Noooo, it's ugly" - McLaren new 'chrome-livery' leaves F1 fans divided 

McLaren recently released a new special livery, which they will be using at the upcoming 2023 F1 British GP. Of course, this was a throwback to the chrome livery they used to apply on their cars back in the early 2000s, along with the classic red Vodaphone sponsorship. The new livery was created to celebrate their 60 years in the sport.

Right after the 2023 F1 Austrian GP, they changed their logo on various social media platforms, hinting about the livery. After several sneak peeks and teases, they finally revealed the entire livery to the world. However, the F1 crowd did not receive it too nicely.

#ChromeIsBack We're bringing CHROME BACK.With @GoogleChrome, the MCL60 will sport the iconic Chrome livery at the #BritishGP We're bringing CHROME BACK. 😍With @GoogleChrome, the MCL60 will sport the iconic Chrome livery at the #BritishGP. ✨#ChromeIsBack https://t.co/xLKRxknYXr

On their main reveal tweet, which contained an entire clip of the livery, several fans reacted negatively to it. Though there were bits of the livery that had chrome, the rest of the livery design remained the same, including the main orange and blue color on the sidepod area, along with the Velo sponsorship.

Since fans were expecting a more drastic design change that closely matched the aesthetic of McLaren's older liveries, they were quite disappointed with this one.

Here are some of the reactions:

"Noooo, it's ugly. Last one was perfect"

Lewis @utd_Lewis @McLarenF1 @googlechrome mid but can’t wait to see Lando’s first win in it anyway @McLarenF1 @googlechrome mid but can’t wait to see Lando’s first win in it anyway

Simon @publogic @McLarenF1 @googlechrome Will look great in the sun and on the podium this weekend @McLarenF1 @googlechrome Will look great in the sun and on the podium this weekend 👊

✨Chris✨ @chris2007_x @McLarenF1 @googlechrome REALLY it looks terrible this isn’t nothing like the iconic chrome livery 🙄 @McLarenF1 @googlechrome REALLY it looks terrible this isn’t nothing like the iconic chrome livery 🙄

Of course, not everyone hated the special livery. There were some positive comments about it. People also wanted to see Lando Norris win his first race or at least stand on the podium with this car.

Overall, the majority of F1 fans on social media did not particularly like the special chrome livery released by McLaren for the 2023 F1 British GP.

Lando Norris points out issues that still need fixing despite McLaren's decent pace in Austrian GP

Despite getting a good result from the Austrian GP, Lando Norris spoke about issues that still need the team's attention going forward. After the Austrian GP, Norris explained how the way he needs to drive the car to be faster has to change.

He said (via Autosport):

"The car just goes quicker around every corner but the way you have to drive is exactly the same which is our next issue to tackle. Things that we’ve been complaining about all year that are still the same but just at a higher level, so I feel I can be really confident if we can tackle these issues."

However, Lando Norris was happy with McLaren's pace improvement since he was able to finish fourth after Carlos Sainz's track limit penalty. The Briton is currently in 10th place with 24 points.

