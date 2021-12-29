'Not even a Hollywood script writer' - Christian Horner on the dramatic nature of F1 2021 season

The 2021 F1 season has outdone a Hollywood script in terms of drama and excitement, according to Red Bull F1 team boss Christian Horner. He believes F1’s popularity has increased globally due to the dramatic nature of the season and has inducted plenty of new fans into the sport.

Speaking to Autosport about the 2021 season, the Red Bull F1 team boss said:

“I don’t think even a Hollywood script writer could have come up with the ins and outs of this year. And Formula 1’s popularity, as we’ve seen, has gone through the roof… the amount of new fans that we’ve welcomed into the sport has been astounding, phenomenal.”

Every race in the 2021 season either delivered drama on the track or an interesting outcome. It chalked up the course for the F1 title finale in Abu Dhabi that drew the curtains on one of F1’s most dramatic seasons, albeit in a controversial way.

Christian Horner believes F1 CEO needs to gift Red Bull a big Christmas present

According to Christian Horner, the new F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali should be gifting Red Bull a huge Christmas present for the dramatic season the team has delivered in his first year on the job. The Red Bull head honcho believes his team didn’t just deliver a season full of dramatic on-track moments, but also some off-track ones, and a new world champion.

Joking to Autosport about the F1 CEO's first year in the sport, the Briton said:

“Needs to buy Red Bull an enormous Christmas hamper for the excitement, for the racing, and for the drama that he’s had in charge.”

The 2021 F1 title finale and its dramatic final lap might have drawn flak from purists and the motorsport community for its fair share of controversy. It was, however, one of the most-watched races of the 22-race season, breaking viewership records globally.

The 2022 season brings with it new technical regulations, aiming to make cars more 'raceable'. Coupled with the end of Lewis Hamilton's dominance in the sport, this could usher in a potential leveling of the grid. Next season promises to be a new era for the sport, and fans are looking forward to it.

