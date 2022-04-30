"Not in any hurry to put the magic on the car" - Haas does not want to 'just kid' itself on upgrades

Haas F1 team principal Gunther Steiner said they are not in a hurry to bring upgrades to the races. Rather, the Italian claimed that it was more important to bring meaningful upgrades to their car that function effectively.

Speaking to Motorsport Week, the Haas team principal said:

“I want to see what we need to do, first of all, we need to see where we are. I’m not in any hurry to put the magic on the car, and all that stuff. I want to make sure that when we put something on the car, you can see a difference. Otherwise, you just kid yourself and say ‘next time it will be better because we bring a new flap here, flap there’.”

The 57-year-old has also said previously that the topic of bringing updates is always overrated. While their car is being termed a 'White Ferrari', the Italian has rubbished the accusations, which came especially from Mercedes. The Silver Arrows have been vocal and inquisitive about the assistance received by the little American team with their 2022 challenger from Ferrari.

Haas reveals taking between 4 to 6 weeks to produce an update

Guenther Steiner revealed it could take four to six weeks to produce updates for a car depending on the parts. Describing the process of deciding which update to bring, he claimed they only decided to produce an update after the package had been simulated.

Explaining the process of bringing updates, Steiner said:

“We are working, we get packages together, we do simulations of the packages. Once the numbers are looking right, we go into production. As simple as this. It depends which part they are, it depends if you change a complete rear wing, that takes longer than a brake duct for example. I can’t predict that one but it’s normally between four and six weeks to make an update.”

Haas F1 Team @HaasF1Team



#HaasF1 #ImolaGP "We scored three points over the weekend, so we need to keep on working and get ourselves in the position to be the at the other end of the midfield, not at the back.” "We scored three points over the weekend, so we need to keep on working and get ourselves in the position to be the at the other end of the midfield, not at the back.”#HaasF1 #ImolaGP https://t.co/HrFzNtvDRK

After the American-owned team’s performance in the last two races in Australia and Italy, a rumor in the paddock suggests that Ferrari might be threatened by their customer team and have asked them to turn down their engine. F1 pundit Ted Kravitz, however, refuted the rumor, saying it was just tough luck.

Edited by Anurag C