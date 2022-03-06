"Not seen the best of him yet" - Max Verstappen's manager claims the driver is still growing

Max Verstappen’s manager Raymond Vermeulen believes the reigning world champion is still on a growth curve and his best is yet to come. The Dutchman’s manager spoke to the Dutch newspaper Telegraaf about his driver’s potential and the new contract extension.

Commenting on Max Verstappen’s future with the Red Bull F1 team, Vermeulen said:

“We must also not forget that Red Bull has offered Max an F1 contract at the age of 16 and has prepared him well. Of course, there have been discussions, but how it went, in the end, couldn’t have been better. ..I think the curve is not over yet. Max is still in a moment of growth. We have not seen the best of him yet.”

Max Verstappen announced on Twitter: "Really proud to announce that Red Bull Racing will be my home until at least 2028. I love this team and I am very happy to continue this amazing journey we are on for a long time. We have accomplished so much together already but we are definitely not done."

The Dutchman’s manager believes the deal was perfect for both the team and the driver. The two have given enough evidence to become a winning combination, therefore a future together was inevitable. Predicting the reigning world champion’s future, Vermeulen believes there is still more potential to be unleashed from his incredible talent.

Max Verstappen’s manager believes the Red Bull contract suited Max Verstappen perfectly

Red Bull’s mega contract with Max Verstappen until 2028 surprised many and has become one of the longest driver contracts signed in the history of the sport. The Dutchman was clear about continuing longer with the team after his victory in Abu Dhabi. Hence, the contract extension was an easy decision for both parties involved.

Commenting on the contract and the team, the Dutchman's manager said:

“Red Bull’s plans for the future look very good. When I see the fighting spirit within the team, it suits us perfectly. Formula 1 is entering a new period, it is not crazy to think about the long term.

"Red Bull’s vision goes further than the first races of the coming season. We know exactly what is coming and who is in. The team occupy the top positions. The situation feels extremely happy.”



Max Verstappen on Twitter: "Here's to 2022 and beyond. Six seasons of full send."

The mega-contract is estimated to be worth a whopping 50 million US dollars a year, equalling the young Dutchman’s salary to his rival Lewis Hamilton.

Vermeulen believes the team had a vision to be front-runners and proved to be a winning combination for the Dutch champion, therefore the long-term contract was justified.

