"Mercedes won't allow this; Don't join the corrupt family"- Fans react to Nyck De Vries' rumors of joining AlphaTauri in 2023 F1 season

Nyck De Vries is one of the most important drivers for AlphaTauri in the upcoming season. This is primarily because Colton Herta, the IndyCar driver who was expected to be behind the wheel of the car in 2023, had trouble with his Super License from the FIA, and will most probably not be racing in F1 anytime soon.

Since Herta's news broke, the team, after analyzing De Vries' performance, has shown great interest in the latter driver. Williams was the supposed destination for Nyck De Vries after he raced alongside Nicholas Latifi at the Italian Grand Prix, but the AlphaTauri connection came as a huge surprise to the fans.

However, not everyone has liked it since they expected the Dutchman to be in a different team. Read on to check out some of the best fan reactions.

Fans react to Nyck De Vries' rumors of joining AlphaTauri

Vries' fans have taken to social media to comment on the news of their favorite joining AlphaTauri:

Nyck De Vries amazed many with his performance in Italy

Despite Nyck De Vries being a Formula E driver, his performance at his debut Grand Prix has left many in awe. He was called in to replace Alex Albon after the latter had to be hospitalized due to appendicitis issues. On such short notice, De Vries adapted to the car and managed to out-qualify Latifi.

Full-time Formula 1 drivers have previously said that they have difficulty adapting to a car from a different team, but De Vries, who has minimal experience in a F1 car, had managed to perform much better than many others on the grid. George Russell, too, stated that adapting to the Williams was tougher for the Dutchman when he was brought in as a replacement for Lewis Hamilton in 2020.

De Vries was undoubtedly fantastic in the Williams, and his contract as a reserve driver for Mercedes will soon come to an end. His entry to AlphaTauri in the 2023 season could be a likely development. If that happens, Pierre Gasly would probably move to a different team, which could perhaps be Alpine, as per the speculation that has been rampant in F1.

