Fans online have been left unimpressed with McLaren boss Zak Brown's comments about 'repercussions' for Lando Norris during the United States Grand Prix FP1 on Friday. Both drivers of the British team have claimed this weekend that Norris will face some sort of consequences for his Lap 1 move on teammate Oscar Piastri at the Singapore GP.

During the US GP FP1 session on Friday, Sky Sports' commentary team asked McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown about the so-called "repercussions" that Lando Norris will face for his Lap 1 move on Oscar Piastri at the Singapore GP.

The American gave his explanation of what they are going to be, saying:

"It is marginal, it is consistent with what happened which was a racing incident. Very marginal, probably won’t be noticed. Lando and Oscar knows what it is which is what’s most important."

F1 fans online have shared their reaction to this quote by Brown. Many of them were left frustrated with how often the Papaya team has talked about this issue already this weekend.

"Oh ffs, even I’ve had enough of this now. Can you imagine Lauda, Prost, Senna, Piquet, Mansell, Schumacher, Vettel, Raikkonen, Alonso, Hamilton or Verstappen giving a single flying fuck about “repercussions”?," said one fan.

"F***ing PR team," said another user.

"Am I the only one my person who is sooo over this whole thing?," said another fan.

Here are some more reactions:

"This is just so super sensitized, you can't run a title battle in this manner," commented another fan.

"I mean....seriously...it's just gonna come down to who leaves out 1st for Quali laps or who pits during a race, etc. It's not gonna be anything overly dramatic. Media is overhyping this," reckoned another user.

"Meh. I don't think I've ever been more embarrassed by this team. What happened to them? I've supported them through the bad times but despite 2 WCCs in a row I'm asking myself why I'm sticking with them. I just don't believe anything they're saying anymore," said another user.

While McLaren have secured the Constructors Championship by a sizeable margin, the Drivers' title is still up for grabs. Piastri leads the way with 336 points and Norris is on his heels with 314, while Max Verstappen is not too far behind on 273.

Both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have reflected on their Lap 1 incident at the Marina Bay circuit, suggesting that the McLaren team had an internal discussion about the moment, while neither shared the exact nature of said "repercussion".

What Lando Norris said about the "repercussions" for the Singapore GP

Lando Norris at the United States GP - Source: Getty

Lando Norris has claimed that he has not gotten away with his Lap 1 incident with teammate Oscar Piastri at the Singapore GP, explaining that he is likely to face "repercussions" for the same until the end of the season.

Speaking to the media during the US GP weekend, Norris explained that he will face the consequences of his move on his teammate in Singapore.

“Things are reviewed, and there are and will be repercussions for me until the end of the season," said Norris [via Formula1.com].

"It's not like I've got away with anything, but it was also an incident that, let's say, was small and there was potential to try and avoid it," he added.

Lando Norris also explained that the consequences will also be proportional to his move on Piastri, as he claimed it was neither an intentional nor an outlandish move that he made. He also added that he cannot afford to be involved in too many crashes anyway, given that he is behind his teammate in the championship at the moment.

Given that Verstappen is slowly creeping up on him after finishing with three points than him in Singapore after consecutive victories in Italy and Azerbaijan, Norris will also need to keep an eye on the Dutch Red Bull driver to fend off a potential late-season challenge.

