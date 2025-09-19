  • home icon
  Lando Norris
  "Ok Oscar pls damage Ur Suspension as well, it's only fair": Fans react to Lando Norris damaging his car in the 2025 F1 Azerbaijan GP FP2

By Devang Chauhan
Modified Sep 19, 2025 15:26 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan - Practice - Source: Getty
Oscar Piastri of Australia and McLaren and Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren on stage - Source: Getty

F1 fans were left reeling after McLaren driver Lando Norris damaged his car during the FP2 session of the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. There have been a lot of talks surrounding their team orders fiasco during the 2025 Italian Grand Prix earlier in the month.

The Woking-based outfit had instructed its drivers to swap positions for the P2 position after botching up Norris's pitstop in the final laps of the race. The slow pitstop allowed Oscar Piastri to jump his teammate and title rival, but in their bid to remain fair, the reigning world champions instructed the Aussie to give the place back to the Brit.

During the FP2 session for the 2025 Azerbaijan GP in Baku, Lando Norris lost the rear of his MCL39 while doing a fast lap on soft tires and touched the wall in Turn 4, which broke his rear suspension. The mistake proved to be a costly one for the 25-year-old as he had to sit out the remainder of the session.

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to Lando Norris's crash on X, with one fan hilariously claiming:

"Ok Oscar, pls damage Ur Suspension as well, it‘s only fair. "
"Oscar, please hit it as well!"
"Piastri now has to give up the spot,"
Here are some more reactions:

"They better break Oscar’s suspension now. Fair is fair,"
"He’s so finished,"
"Washed,"
Oscar Piastri, too, had an interrupted session as he also had a brush with the wall, which caused him to abandon his fast lap.

Lando Norris clears the air regarding team orders in Baku

McLaren driver Lando Norris stated that he and the team had a discussion about the team orders situation post Monza, and they had cleared the air regarding future scenarios.

Speaking in his pre-race interview with Sky Sports, the nine-time F1 race winner divulged the details and said:

"Of course, it was a talking point. It's all we ever heard from every person doing our interviews [post-race], it was about that. It was something that was brought up, it was something we all spoke about as a team, and we all have a very good understanding of, and all accepted. We are happy, we continue working the way we want, and that's all we need to do."
He further added:

"It will be the same as what we do now. Things are always changing a little bit behind the scenes, a little bit. Every week there's more discussions and more clarity and trying to improve everything we can as a team in terms of speed, decisions, fairness and equality, and all those things of things."

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have not had serious incidents on the track this year, apart from their crash in Montreal, and have continued to put the team first despite competing for the driver's title.

Edited by Devang Chauhan
