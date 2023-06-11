“One day in my life, I want to tick this box”: Charles Leclerc opens up about driving a Ferrari in the Le Mans 24

Charles Leclerc expressed his interest in competing in the 24 Hours of Le Mans after witnessing the #51 Ferrari AF Corse win the prestigious race. Leclerc and team principal Fred Vasseur were in attendance for the iconic event, spending their time in the Ferrari garage.

The #51 499P driven by former F1 driver Antonio Giovinazzi, Alessandro Pier Guidi, and James Calado took the checkered flag at the end of 24 Hours, marking Ferrari's first Le Mans victory since 1965.

Leclerc was proud to see the Maranello team on the top step of the podium. When asked about participating in the 24-hour race, he told Eurosport:

"Why not? I would love to. It is an incredible event. For sure, one day in my life, I want to tick this box but when will it be? I don't know. Again, extremely proud of what Ferrari has done, it is crazy."

Le Mans 24 Hour Race

Charles Leclerc then praised his team for winning the centenary edition race, after a five-decade absence from the series. He said:

"It feels absolutely amazing. Having a Ferrari winning is incredible on a return after so many years, so a very special edition."

The #50 499P driven by Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, and Nicklas Nielsen, finished fifth having started on pole position. The team was in position for a better finish until an issue with the energy-recovery system and a trip to the gravel hindered their progress.

The Ferrari F1 driver added about the #50 team:

"Unlucky for the second Ferrari, we had a small impact with a small rock on one radiator, so that made us lose a lot of time. But I am really happy that Ferrari won, it was an incredible experience."

While Charles Leclerc is excited about entering the endurance race in the future, his focus, for now, will will be on bringing championship glory to the F1 team.

Charles Leclerc still unhappy with Ferrari SF-23's inconsistency

Ferrari drivers have struggled with the unpredictability of the car and tire degradation issues since the beginning of the season. Both drivers have highlighted the issue on various occasions and the updates in Barcelona haven't solved the problems.

After a forgettable Spanish GP, where he finished P11, Charles Leclerc said to the media:

"Because we've got a car that just... it's not like I've got understeer in the car and I can say 'ok, this is a very understeery'. I've got understeer on one tyre and then you [change onto] the same tyre [compound] and you've got a very oversteery balance and as a driver, you just did exactly the same thing."

"So it's just inconsistencies but it's very difficult to work on inconsistencies, especially when you do exactly the same thing on both sets."

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur had stated earlier that his drivers were exaggerating the situation, but after continued struggles in Barcelona, there seems to be an issue with the car.

