Fans online have shared their reactions to the bizarre pit lane incident between Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris during the Singapore GP FP2 session. Several fans blamed the Ferrari team for an unsafe release, leading to the collision.

George Russell and Liam Lawson crashed out in separate incidents during the Singapore GP FP2 session, causing red flags on both occasions, with over 20 minutes of running being lost as a result.

As the final red flag period ended during the session, drivers were in a rush to get out on track to complete their qualifying simulations in the limited time period left. This caused chaos in the pit lane and ended up in a crash between Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris, as the Ferrari pit wall released the former in Norris' path.

Fans online shared their reactions to this incident, with most of them expressing frustration at the Italian team.

"One of the dumbest things you'll see in F1 and of course Ferrari is the culprit," wrote one user.

"Lando Norris is the unluckiest driver on the grid," said another fan.

"Now they really need to invent mirrors," joked another user.

Here are some more reactions:

"Very bad from Ferrari garage personnel 😞😞," stated another fan.

"Nothing, just an inchident," joked another user.

"oscar we're going to need you to hit the wall too," joked another fan.

Onboards from Charles Leclerc's Ferrari showed that the Monegasque could not have done anything about the incident, as he was looking and turning to the left, with Norris arriving from his right. However, the 27-year-old has been summoned by the stewards for the incident.

Leclerc ended the session in P9, while Norris was only able to get up to P5 on his final flying lap during the second practice session on Friday.

Charles Leclerc doesn't expect "miracles" at F1 Singapore GP

Charles Leclerc has warned that he did not expect any "miracles" for Ferrari at the Singapore GP. The 27-year-old explained that he did not expect to be anywhere near the McLaren drivers during qualifying and the race at the Marina Bay circuit.

Speaking ahead of the Grand Prix weekend on Thursday, Leclerc shared a pragmatic look for his race in Singapore.

"I don't think we can expect any miracles," said Leclerc, via Formula1.

"I don't think we expect to be more competitive here, I think that it should be similar to Baku. If anything, I feel like McLaren will have even more of an advantage on a track like this," he added.

While Leclerc added that he expected to be behind McLaren, he also claimed that he might have an advantage over their main competitors, which is Mercedes, in Singapore.