"One of the kindest and most forthcoming drivers on the grid": F1 rookie lauds Lewis Hamilton ahead of his first Italian GP with Ferrari

F1 rookie Ollie Bearman has lauded Lewis Hamilton as one of the kindest and most forthcoming drivers on the grid. The young Brit is in his first full season in the sport, and his addition makes it 4 drivers from the country at the pinnacle of motorsport.

Just like quite a few drivers who have just joined the sport, Ollie Bearman has grown up idolizing Lewis Hamilton as he went on to win many world championships with Mercedes and dominate the sport.

Last season, when Ollie Bearman made a shock debut in F1 with Ferrari on short notice, he revealed how Lewis Hamilton was one of the people who came up to him and made him feel more comfortable. With the 7x champion now moving to the Italian team, Ollie and Lewis are in the same umbrella, as the rookie belongs to the team's academy.

Even though now Ollie Bearman drives for Haas, the American team still uses the Ferrari simulator, and hence there continues to be a link with the Italian squad for the Brit.

Ahead of his first race at the Temple of Speed(in Monza) and Ferrari's home turf, Ollie Bearman was questioned about his view of Lewis Hamilton, to which the driver had nothing but positive things to say about the legend.

Terming Lewis Hamilton a good role model for young drivers, Ollie Bearman told Motorsport,

"Honestly, he's been one of the kindest and most forthcoming drivers on the grid. I remember after my first race he was incredibly kind and we sometimes catch up on the parade laps and stuff like that and always really kind and approachable, really a good model for young drivers to look up to."

Ollie Bearman points out Lewis Hamilton's approachability

Ollie Bearman was quick to point out what stood for him the most when he first joined the grid. The Brit explained how very early in his career he assumed that it was going to be hard to approach the senior racers as they try and keep to themselves. Seemingly, that's not the case with Lewis as Ollie exclaimed,

"This is the type of guy that you should be, because I can imagine coming into the sport and these guys who are at the top of the sport being unapproachable - that would make it really difficult to settle into Formula 1, and that's not been the case at all."

One day, Ollie Bearman would be looking to race for Ferrari, and that is certainly the goal he would have in his career. There could be a scenario where he ends up being teamed with Hamilton at the senior team as the driver extends his career in the sport.

