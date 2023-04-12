One Max Verstappen quality that evades Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc and makes the Dutchman 'unique'

FIA press conference host Tom Clarkson claims Max Verstappen's 'ruthlessness' separates him from rivals Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc. The Dutchman is known for his precise yet aggressive driving style - which has now won him two F1 titles.

After claiming his first World Championship in 2021, Max Verstappen's performance has only improved. He has now won 17 out of the last 25 races, dating back to the beginning of the previous season and culminating in his most recent win at the Australian Grand Prix.

As of now, the Dutch driver is heavily favored to win his third consecutive title. After three races in 2023, Verstappen is currently leading his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez by 15 points.

Lis @rbrblis That time Max Verstappen knew about Ferrari’s double pit stop by the sound of the wheel guns in the background. That time Max Verstappen knew about Ferrari’s double pit stop by the sound of the wheel guns in the background. https://t.co/SyGPv1QiVt

Speaking to Damon Hill on the F1 Nation podcast, Tom Clarkson said of Max Verstappen's mindset compared to Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc:

“He doesn’t just want to win. He wants to destroy the people around him, his closest competitors, and a classic case was Saudi. He started the race 15th, he drove a brilliant grand prix to finish second and yet he was really disappointed after the race and came out with the line, ‘I’m not here to finish second.'"

Clarkson continued:

“His mentality is unique. Yes, Lewis Hamilton is hugely competitive, of course, he is – ditto Charles Leclerc – but there’s a ruthlessness about Max that I don’t see in the other guys."

AlphaTauri boss lauds Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen's talent has earned him high praise from AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost, who compared him to racing legends Lewis Hamilton, Ayrton Senna, and Michael Schumacher.

Verstappen has taken the lead in the drivers' standings after three races, demonstrating his skill and dominance on the track. Red Bull has provided him with a car that is capable of competing for the title once again, and the Dutch driver has shown exceptional form this year.

At just 25, Verstappen is already considered by many in the sport to be a generational talent, a viewpoint that Tost himself shares.

ahmed baokbah 🇸🇦🏎✈️ @ahmed_baokbah This could become a Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen



Rush 2 movie poster in 2035 This could become a Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen Rush 2 movie poster in 2035 https://t.co/TOsRRAmqCR

Speaking about Max Verstappen to Speedweek, Tost said:

"Moreover, with all his talent and extreme driving skills, he also has the necessary mental strength. He has everything a champion needs, just like Fangio, Senna, Prost, Schumacher, Vettel and Hamilton."

With the Dutchman is well on his way to securing a third consecutive world title, it will be interesting to follow his progress this season.

Poll : 0 votes