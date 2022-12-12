"Only green thing in F1 is greenwashing" - F1's Net Zero Carbon target leaves fans on Twitter unimpressed

The Net Zero Carbon target was set by F1 back in 2019. This was done after an extensive report into the sport’s environmental impact discovered that it was responsible for generating 256,000 tons of CO2 emissions during the 2019 season. The net zero carbon target has been under all sorts of skepticism ever since, as fans and experts have questioned it often, with some even labeling it a "marketing ploy".

Formula 1



Today we'd like to share our latest progress towards that goal



We've improved our operations in 2022…



F1 is targeting Net Zero Carbon by 2030

The net zero carbon target means F1 has to bring greenhouse gas emissions from its race-related activities down to net zero. This means the amount of greenhouse gasses added to the atmosphere is equal to the amount removed from it.

F1 recently shared an update on its targets and goals for the future of motorsport with its fans on various social media handles. These plans, however, have been put under the microscope as fans raised numerous questions and comments on the planned Net Zero Carbon target.

There's plenty of background behind these numbers, however. It was found that most of the carbon emitted during an F1 weekend comes from the same sources as any other popular sport – teams and fans traveling to and from the event. So, F1 has gone out and developed a carbon-neutral fuel that it wants the world revolving around it to run on. The sport plans on using this 100% sustainable fuel in its cars from 2026, helping it achieve its goal of net zero carbon by 2030.

Moreover, the fuel has been designed in such a way that it can be used by most of the near-two billion cars on the planet. The group has also tried to bring down the use of single-use plastic in the circuits, as the use of reusable bottles has been promoted. There is a push to reuse, recycle, or repurpose race weekend materials as well.

Formula 1 fans are a devoted folk, who like to get into the depths of the sport and its functioning, even more so after the Netflix series Drive To Survive was released back in 2019. Modern F1 fans like to gain more and more knowledge about the cars, the fuel that they run on, their tires, as well as their engines, but the harm that the sport can cause to the environment is something that concerns many. Naturally, the target has been questioned by fans and experts alike.

Although the target may seem a little unrealistic, given that each Formula 1 car burns more than 100kg of fuel per race, it will be a feat to achieve.

Fans react to F1's Net Zero Target

F1 fans have reacted in both positive and negative manners to the target set by the sport. According to its survey, 70% of the fans felt that the target was a positive one, while the remaining 30% did not.

As it so happens, many fans on Twitter seemed unimpressed by the group's efforts, with some labeling it 'a marketing ploy' and calling it 'unrealistic'.

I would like to remind you that the only green thing in F1 is greenwashing

Thanks to someone on the internet, they have outlined the map of travelling, totalling a huge 116 000 km - but sure, keep going on about trying to get net zero without thinking...

Alex Gillon



I like that you're talking about this, but I'd love to see a bar chart of the sport's total emissions each year. I'm seeing a whole lotta talk, but it's the numbers that really matter

Flying by planes for all races. Transportation from airport to race track by Trucks. And advance shipment of equipment by Shipping. And we are talking about Zero carbon emission. |||| Nice ||||

There were, however, plenty of fans who came out in support of the targets, as it would be a revolutionary change if the sport accomplishes them. Not just for motorsport, but for the whole world as well. One thing is for sure, the fans have their eyes peeled on the subject now.

