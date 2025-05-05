  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • Lando Norris
  • "Oscar Piastri always creating new memes": Fans react as McLaren driver Lando Norris takes a dig at Max Verstappen

"Oscar Piastri always creating new memes": Fans react as McLaren driver Lando Norris takes a dig at Max Verstappen

By Sabyasachi Biswas
Modified May 05, 2025 19:58 GMT
In Picture: Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris, and Max Verstappen (from Left). Credit: Getty Images. Fan reaction by: X.com/Bigman_Z_
In Picture: Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris, and Max Verstappen (from Left). Credit: Getty Images. Fan reaction by: X.com/Bigman_Z_

Lando Norris took a sly dig at Max Verstappen after the duo battled for track position during the 2025 Miami GP on Sunday (May 4). Norris, speaking about it after the race, opened up about Verstappen's rough racing tactics. As the interview landed on the internet, fans took to their social media account to share their reactions.

Ad

Norris and Verstappen had ample on-track action in Miami at the Miami International Autodrome. The two championship protagonists gave their all to hold on to P2, but in the end, it was Norris who had the last laugh, thanks to a superior McLaren challenger.

It all started after Oscar Piastri passed Verstappen for the race lead. Once Piastri sped past, Verstappen had to defend his position from Norris, who was right behind him. For several laps, the two had on-track skirmishes and wheel-to-wheel battle.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As none of the drivers wanted to yield, the battle went on for long until Norris found an opportunity to slot his McLaren up ahead and take P2 in the race. Although there were no crashes involved in their on-track battles, Norris termed it 'risky' nonetheless.

Here's what the #4 driver said in the post-race interview:

"It's always that with Max, you know that it's (either) crash or no pass, that's what you get, to put him in a perfect position."
Ad
Ad

As the interview surfaced on the internet, fans took to X to share their reactions and slammed Lando Norris.

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "Oscar always creating new memes.
Ad
Another fan wrote, "Man can’t believe his ears."
Ad
"What an insecure guy is Lando," another fan wrote.
"Lando making it easy not to like him. Wah wah... I did actually like him before he started being a serial whiner," a fan wrote.
"Oscar giving him that look like — don’t wake the sleeping monster," another fan wrote.
"Piastri is so much more mature," wrote a fan.
Ad

Max Verstappen delivered his verdict after tough Miami race

Max Verstappen shared his thoughts after the hard Miami GP at the Miami International Autodrome. The Dutchman started his race from the pole but ended up in P4 when the race ended.

Max Verstappen (1) of Netherlands Oracle Red Bull Racing F1 Team on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 04, 2025 in Miami, Florida. - Source: Getty
Max Verstappen (1) of Netherlands Oracle Red Bull Racing F1 Team on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 04, 2025 in Miami, Florida. - Source: Getty

After the completion of the race, here's what the Red Bull driver said (via PlanetF1):

Ad
“I mean, I try to do my best. We put ourselves in a good starting position. And I tried to, of course, give it a good battle, have a bit of fun out there as well at the same time. But yeah, we couldn’t keep them behind.
“And then, yeah, the rest was just a little bit unlucky with the VSC. But at the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter a lot when you are P3 or P4. We are here, of course, to target a win. And we were very far from that today."

Max Verstappen is in P3 of the Drivers' Championship with 99 points, trailing Oscar Piastri by 32 points and Lando Norris by 16 points.

About the author
Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.

As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.

Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.

He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications