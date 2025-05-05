"Oscar Piastri always creating new memes": Fans react as McLaren driver Lando Norris takes a dig at Max Verstappen

Lando Norris took a sly dig at Max Verstappen after the duo battled for track position during the 2025 Miami GP on Sunday (May 4). Norris, speaking about it after the race, opened up about Verstappen's rough racing tactics. As the interview landed on the internet, fans took to their social media account to share their reactions.

Norris and Verstappen had ample on-track action in Miami at the Miami International Autodrome. The two championship protagonists gave their all to hold on to P2, but in the end, it was Norris who had the last laugh, thanks to a superior McLaren challenger.

It all started after Oscar Piastri passed Verstappen for the race lead. Once Piastri sped past, Verstappen had to defend his position from Norris, who was right behind him. For several laps, the two had on-track skirmishes and wheel-to-wheel battle.

As none of the drivers wanted to yield, the battle went on for long until Norris found an opportunity to slot his McLaren up ahead and take P2 in the race. Although there were no crashes involved in their on-track battles, Norris termed it 'risky' nonetheless.

Here's what the #4 driver said in the post-race interview:

"It's always that with Max, you know that it's (either) crash or no pass, that's what you get, to put him in a perfect position."

As the interview surfaced on the internet, fans took to X to share their reactions and slammed Lando Norris.

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "Oscar always creating new memes.

Another fan wrote, "Man can’t believe his ears."

"What an insecure guy is Lando," another fan wrote.

"Lando making it easy not to like him. Wah wah... I did actually like him before he started being a serial whiner," a fan wrote.

"Oscar giving him that look like — don’t wake the sleeping monster," another fan wrote.

"Piastri is so much more mature," wrote a fan.

Max Verstappen delivered his verdict after tough Miami race

Max Verstappen shared his thoughts after the hard Miami GP at the Miami International Autodrome. The Dutchman started his race from the pole but ended up in P4 when the race ended.

Max Verstappen (1) of Netherlands Oracle Red Bull Racing F1 Team on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 04, 2025 in Miami, Florida. - Source: Getty

After the completion of the race, here's what the Red Bull driver said (via PlanetF1):

“I mean, I try to do my best. We put ourselves in a good starting position. And I tried to, of course, give it a good battle, have a bit of fun out there as well at the same time. But yeah, we couldn’t keep them behind.

“And then, yeah, the rest was just a little bit unlucky with the VSC. But at the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter a lot when you are P3 or P4. We are here, of course, to target a win. And we were very far from that today."

Max Verstappen is in P3 of the Drivers' Championship with 99 points, trailing Oscar Piastri by 32 points and Lando Norris by 16 points.

