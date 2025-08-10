Oscar Piastri addresses his chances of beating Lando Norris to become the first Australian F1 champion in the 21st century

McLaren star Oscar Piastri has shared his take on the prospect of beating teammate Lando Norris for the 2025 F1 drivers' championship. In line with this, he has backed himself to go on and amass a maiden title.

The ongoing campaign is 14 rounds down, and Oscar Piastri is currently leading the drivers' championship with 284 points. Lando Norris is a close second, having scored 275 in the same number of events.

Moreover, in the process of getting up to 284, Piastri has also amassed six Grand Prix wins with 12 podium finishes. 2025 is the first time the Australian driver has been able to fight for the coveted title, and in regard to fighting against Norris, he has recently said the following via Racingnews365:

"I have a lot of confidence in myself that I can do it. Not every weekend has been perfect, but there's not many weekends in my whole life that have been perfect. Just trying to put together a solid, consistent year is ultimately going to be important. The pace in the last few weekends, especially Spa, I've been very confident in and very proud of. I'm more than capable of continuing that for the rest of the year. I'm confident that I can do it, but it's not going to be easy."

The 2025 season is currently at a halt with the summer break and will return to the TV screens on August 29 with Round 15, the Dutch Grand Prix. Piastri will eye a victory, having missed out on the same in the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Oscar Piastri emphasizes making 'least possible mistakes' in second half of 2025

While Oscar Piastri has come up with an upbeat take regarding the 2025 drivers' championship fight, via an interaction with F1, he has also taken the time to pinpoint certain factors that will decide who comes out on top between him and Lando Norris.

In line with this, the Australian driver added the following:

"The way you win races at the back end of the season is the same way as at the start. You need to be faster than everyone around you and you need to make the least mistakes possible. That aspect doesn't really change. Like I said, it's great to be consistent, but if you're consistently being beaten, that's not a recipe for a championship. It's a balancing act of both."

As per the 2025 drivers' standings, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris are the only two drivers who have an extremely strong chance at winning the drivers' championship. The reigning champion, Max Verstappen, is in third, but is way behind the McLaren duo with only 187 points. There are only 10 Grand Prix events remaining on the 2025 race calendar.

