Oscar Piastri deemed “the better of the two” against Lando Norris by rival boss

The 2025 drivers' championship leader, Oscar Piastri, has been deemed the better driver compared to Lando Norris (P2) by Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko. The former has so far amassed six Grand Prix wins in comparison to Norris' five.McLaren has had the best challenger on the grid pretty much since the start of the ongoing F1 campaign, and this has allowed Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to pretty much have their own two-way fight for the drivers' championship. As things stand, Piastri has so far amassed 284 points in comparison to Norris' 275.In line with all the battles that they've had this year at the front end of the grid, Helmut Marko views Piastri as the 'better' against the Brit, Lando Norris. Via an interaction with Racingnews365, the Austrian said:&quot;Piastri has guts, is more consistent, and always gets the best out of himself. Norris might be quicker over a single lap, but overall, I see Piastri as the better of the two.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 2025 F1 season is 14 rounds down, and after the ongoing summer break, there are only 10 events remaining on the race calendar. In Hungary, Norris and Piastri had a fierce battle for the Grand Prix win, and after all the fighting on the racetrack, it was the former who managed to secure the bragging rights.Oscar Piastri missed out on the victory by a small margin of only +0.698s.&quot;I have improved as a driver&quot;: Oscar Piastri in comparison to 2024Oscar Piastri has been competing in the pinnacle of motorsport since 2023. Since then, he has improved immensely as a driver and is thus reaping the reward of it in the ongoing 2025 F1 season.Last year, Piastri was only able to amass two Grand Prix wins alongside 292 points in comparison to Norris' 374 with four Grand Prix wins. In line with being at McLaren for over two years, the former has recently asserted that he has 'improved as a driver'. Via an interaction F1, he has added the following:&quot;[I’ve been] developing a little bit in a lot of areas. Last year, I felt like I had some weekends that were very strong and felt like I had enough to win races on my good days. But there were a lot of average and sometimes bad days in between. This year has been full of a lot more good days. I have improved as a driver, but I think I've been able to get closer to what I think I'm capable of more often.&quot;Taking into consideration everything that has been discussed, the upcoming second half of the 2025 F1 season will be extremely tight between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.