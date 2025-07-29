Oscar Piastri drops 5-word reaction for a clip featuring him during the driver's parade

Oscar Piastri shared a hilarious 5-word response to a video featuring him during the driver's parade at the Belgian Grand Prix. A fan had shared a video via TikTok in which they could be seen holding a placard of a €5 note, as they shouted Piastri's name as the drivers went past during the parade.

Oscar Piastri claimed his sixth F1 victory of the year at the Belgian GP when he crossed the finish line ahead of teammate Lando Norris and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. The Aussie driver had started the race in P2, but overtook pole sitter Norris on the first lap, even amid a rolling start.

Just a couple of days after his victory, Piastri shared a hilarious clip via his Instagram story, in which a fan can be seen holding a large €5 bill, as Piastri and the other drivers pass by during the driver's parade. The 24-year-old also shared a caption, joking about how this became his lucky charm that helped him win the race at Spa-Francorchamps.

"Lucky 5 euros is real"

Screen grab from Oscar Piastri's Instagram story [via Instagram/@oscarpiastri]

With his win in Belgium, Oscar Piastri has moved 16 points ahead of Lando Norris in the drivers' standings. With just the Hungarian GP to come before the 2025 summer break, Piastri is likely to head into the break as the championship leader, unless something goes wrong.

As previously mentioned, Norris had started the race on pole and was also helped by the rolling start amid wet conditions. But Piastri managed to follow the Briton closely at the race start, overtaking him into turn 5 on the Kemmel Straight, before leading the race for the rest of the laps.

Oscar Piastri reflects on the Turn 5 move on Lando Norris at the Belgian GP

Lando Norris following Oscar Piastri at the Belgian Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Oscar Piastri claimed that he had to be "brave" to follow Lando Norris through Eau Rouge on the first racing lap of the Belgian GP, as he pulled off the move to overtake his McLaren teammate.

Speaking about the move after the race, Piastri explained how it felt from inside the car.

"I had a good run out of Turn 1, and then tried to be as brave as I could through Eau Rouge and was able to stay pretty close. After that, the slipstream did the rest for me," said Piastri. [via The BBC]

"When I watched the onboard back, it didn't look quite as scary as it felt in the car. I knew that I had to be very committed to pull that off," he added.

Piastri had suffered a similar fate during the Sprint race at Spa at the hands of Max Verstappen. The Dutchman had started the 15-lap race in second and overtook Piastri into turn 5, with a little help from the slipstream on the Kemmel Straight.

