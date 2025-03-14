Oscar Piastri drops one-word description of 7x F1 champion Lewis Hamilton

McLaren young driver Oscar Piastri dropped big praise on Lewis Hamilton as he described the seven-time world champion as 'legendary.' Piastri, playing a rapid-fire game with 'The Howie Games' podcast, disclosed his appreciation for Hamilton.

Piastri, the 23-year-old racing driver, made his F1 debut in 2023 and witnessed a meteoric rise with McLaren. In 46 race starts, he has claimed two victories, 10 podium finishes, and 389 career points. Moreover, in 2024 season, he finished P4 in the drivers championship, with 292 points.

However, despite his rise in F1 in a short period of time, Piastri has utmost respect for his peers on the grid. As a young driver, he often looks up to seniors for inspiration and holds them in high regard.

Meanwhile, during his recent podcast with 'The Howie Games,' Oscar Piastri was asked to describe every driver in one word each. For Lewis Hamilton, Piastri used the word:

'Legendary.'

Not only that, he also referred to Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen as aggressive and described his McLaren teammate Lando Norris as entertaining. While evaluating his own personality in one word, Piastri said he is 'calm.'

Having said that, Piastri and Hamilton will be rivals in the 2025 F1 season. While the former has extended his contract with McLaren, the seven-time world champion will embark on an exciting journey with iconic team, Ferrari.

After 11 years with Mercedes, Hamilton ditched them to join hands with the Italian team. The 2025 Australian Grand Prix will be his debut race in red overalls, and the much-awaited moment has already generated a lot of excitement amongst fans.

For Piastri, meanwhile, Australia will be his home race. After racing in Norris' shadows last season, Oscar will likely aim to up his game and fight for the title.

Lewis Hamilton is not feeling any pressure ahead of his Ferrari debut

Lewis Hamilton at F1 Grand Prix Of Australia - Practice (Image Source: Getty)

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has taken a major leap of faith to join Scuderia Ferrari for the 2025 F1 season. While anticipation around his debut race is high, the Brit is not feeling any kind of pressure to perform.

Talking to Forbes, he said:

“I am under no assumptions it will be easy. I don’t feel the pressure. The outside pressure is non-existent for me. The pressure is from within and what I want to achieve. I am not here to prove anything to anybody. I have done it time and time again."

Hamilton last won a championship in 2020, equaling Michael Schumacher's record of winning most titles (seven) in F1's history. With Ferrari, his aim is to fulfill his childhood dream and achieve great results.

Ferrari, for instance, hasn't won a constructors title since 2008, and with Lewis Hamilton at their helm, the Italian team will start the 2025 season with a lot of confidence.

