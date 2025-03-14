Oscar Piastri drops one-word description of McLaren teammate Lando Norris

Oscar Piastri has given his one-word verdict on McLaren teammate Lando Norris, branding the Briton 'entertaining.' The two have been teammates at the Woking-based team since Piastri replaced fellow Aussie Daniel Ricciardo in 2023.

In 2021, Piastri came out victorious in the F2 championship in his rookie season. This earned him to a move into F1 in 2023, and after spending two years in the Renault Sports Academy and almost joining Alpine in F1, he ended up joining McLaren.

As McLaren delivered a rapid car to their drivers in 2024, the Aussie managed to claim his first career win in Hungary, before doubling up his win tally later on around the streets of Baku. He finished fourth in the drivers' standings and was an integral part of his team being able to win the constructors' championship.

While he has had a few tense moments with his teammate Norris, especially right before claiming his first win in Hungary, their relationship has been relatively amicable. Now, Piastri has even branded Norris as an entertaining personality.

While appearing on The Howie Games Podcast, Piastri was asked by host Mark Howard to describe Norris in one word. The Aussie driver took a few seconds to think about it and replied saying:

"Entertaining"

As McLaren head into the first race of 2025 as favorites, Piastri will be hoping to start the season off with a win at his home race. The Aussie was born and raised in Melbourne, meaning a win at his hometown would be even more special.

While the 2025 season is expected to be extremely competitive, especially at the top end, it could well come down to the two Papaya drivers fighting each other to claim this season's drivers' championship.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri also gave one-word descriptions for paddock veterans Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri was also asked to describe Lewis Hamilton in one word during the aforementioned interview and he simply branded the 7x world champion as 'legendary'. Whereas the Aussie chose to describe Fernando Alonso primarily for his clever and cunning nature.

He was also asked on The Howie Games Podcast to describe other drivers in one words, two of whom were the oldest drivers on the grid, Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso.

"Legendary," said Piastri for Hamilton. "Wily," he responded when asked about Alonso.

Piastri also identified both Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen as 'aggressive', while he branded fellow Oceania driver Liam Lawson as 'determined'.

Both Piastri and his teammate had a decent start to the Australian GP, as Norris claimed the top spot in the first Free Practice session of the season with a 1:17.252 seconds time while the 23-year-old finished fourth, 0.418 seconds behind.

The hometown hero managed to narrowly pip Norris in FP2 though, as he ended up finishing second with a 1:16.563 seconds time, 0.017 seconds ahead of Norris in third.

