Oscar Piastri drops his verdict on having a similar feud as Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna with McLaren teammate Lando Norris

Oscar Piastri has quickly established himself as a top driver in the F1 market. The Australian joined McLaren, albeit controversially, but his decision has ultimately paid huge dividends.

The McLaren star clinched the constructor's title with teammate Lando Norris and feels that the duo is far from a fierce inter-team rivalry like Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna.

Oscar Piastri credits McLaren boss' 'people power' trait as he talks about inter-team rivalry

McLaren has one of the strongest driver lineups for the 2025 F1 season. With Lando Norris now experiencing the pressure of a title fight, Oscar Piastri will also look to show some skin in the game. However, he does not feel the tensions with his teammate will escalate to Prost-Senna levels.

The Aussie driver told Racingnews365.com:

"F1 in those days was a very different era, and how we are as a team and as drivers is very different to both of those characters."

He continued,

"The times we have come close on track, or one of us has disagreed with the decision or the way around, we've always spoken about it and it has made perfect sense in hindsight. From that side, I don't have any issues with how we're going to manage it, and I think one of Andrea's strengths is people power and how he is able to deal with difficult subjects."

Piastri concluded by saying:

"If we win the world championships of Senna and Prost, that would be good but I don't imagine us having the same kind of incidents."

Oscar Piastri acknowledges 'inevitable and unavoidable' tension with Lando Norris

McLaren will be one of the teams to beat going into the 2025 F1 season, and Oscar Piastri is wary about 'inevitable' difficult moments inside the camp during the season. However, the Australian has credited Lando Norris and McLaren for cultivating a 'collaborative' environment.

He said: (Quotes from the abovementioned source)

"Obviously, I've never met Ayrton and did not meet Alain when he was racing, but I think [Lando and I] have shown in our actions that we are a very collaborative team, with the whole culture."

He continued,

"It is natural that when you are both fighting for wins, there is going to be some moments of tension, it is inevitable and unavoidable, but it is how you deal with those, but there has not been many to deal with."

Piastri enjoyed an impressive sophomore season in F1 which saw him win two Grand Prixs. The Melbourne-born racer will hope to be more consistent and challenge Lando Norris and others in qualifying and F1 wins.

His calm demeanour and maturity have often been praised by many fans and pundits. Can Oscar Piastri take the next step and enter the championship battle alongside other F1 rivals in 2025?

