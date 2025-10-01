Oscar Piastri expects a strong comeback with McLaren in Singapore after a disastrous Baku weekend

Oscar Piastri expects McLaren to get back to the top in the upcoming F1 Singapore GP after a weekend to forget in Baku. The Australian driver crashed on the opening lap of the race earlier, affecting his position in the championship standings.
Piastri has managed to have a strong hold in the Drivers' Championship since the start of the season, leading the table with a wide margin over his teammate. However, with both Lando Norris and Max Verstappen appearing as threats with more consistent performances in recent races, Piastri slowly witnessed the wide margin narrowing.
The start of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix saw him in a tussle as he jump-started and then attempted to recover, triggering his car's anti-stall. He then dropped to the back of the grid and crashed out in turn six after locking up his front wheels under braking.
While this was a tough weekend, Oscar Piastri is optimistic heading into Singapore next. Speaking to the media, he explained that the track will provide the team with the perfect conditions for their car, and McLaren could emerge at the top once again.
"I'm very keen to get back in the cockpit," Oscar Piastri said. "On paper, and with the temperatures involved in Singapore, our car has been proven to be comfortable in the past, and with that in mind, I'm looking forward to a really positive weekend."
Piastri still leads the championship; however, his team is not yet sure of him winning the championship, as they have started considering Verstappen as a threat.
Max Verstappen could be a "serious contender" against Oscar Piastri, believes McLaren
Max Verstappen remained out of contention for the World Championship, considering Red Bull's performance so far this season. However, he managed to win consecutive races in Monza and Baku. Pairing that with his earlier victories in Suzuka and Imola, the Dutchman has managed to shrink down the gap to the top to just 69 points.
Oscar Piastri leads the table with that gap; however, with seven races remaining this season, McLaren is considering all possibilities. Team principal Andrea Stella recently labeled Red Bull as a "serious contender" for the title.
"Now Verstappen is talking about grounding much more than he was doing before, so they might have unlocked performance," Stella said (via The Race). "I would not be surprised at all that Red Bull may continue the streak that they have started - because pole position in Monza, victory, and now pole position here."
"Red Bull are a very serious contender to win races and a very serious contender for the drivers' championship."
Piastri has so far won seven races this season and has been on the podium another seven times. The race at Baku was the only one where he finished without any points, which has given him a clear lead in the race for the title.