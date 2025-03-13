Oscar Piastri feels F1 rival Carlos Sainz’s latest deal with cosmetic giant is a perfect fit for him

Oscar Piastri feels Carlos Sainz's partnership with L'Oréal Paris fits for him. Earlier this month, the cosmetic giant signed him as its global ambassador for the Elvive Haircare Line.

The Spaniard is quite popular among fans for his facial features and extremely silky hair. Piastri, who was his competitor last year, said on The Howie Games podcast:

"I flew somewhere with him actually the other day and he was telling me that he'd signed, it's now public, that he signed his deal with, I think L'oréal Paris and I thought that couldn't have been a better fit for him so yeah, good hair."

Sainz comes across as one of the most competitive drivers on the Formula 1 grid. He clinched four wins with Ferrari between 2022 and 2024 and has been on the podium 27 times. A consistent competitor, he moved to Williams Racing this year after Ferrari signed Lewis Hamilton. He will now be partnering with Alex Albon to focus on Williams's development.

Oscar Piastri signs multi-year contract with McLaren

Oscar Piastri, 23, has agreed to signing a multi-year contract extension with McLaren, revealing that he would be driving for the team "for the long term." He was extremely competitive last year and won two races, helping the team to win its first Constructors' Championship since 1998.

The battle was close with Ferrari, but McLaren had the advantage in the final race of the season as Lando Norris grabbed the win. Piastri said (via F1):

"It’s a great feeling knowing that I’m part of McLaren’s long-term vision. The team had the belief in me when we signed in 2022, and the journey we’ve gone on over the past two seasons to help return McLaren to the very top of the sport has been incredible."

"There are so many talented and special people working at MTC who have helped me to become a Formula 1 race winner very early in my career. Therefore, I’m very proud to be continuing to represent this legendary team for many years to come. I’m excited to fight for the big prizes as a McLaren driver and after last year’s fantastic achievements, it has made me even hungrier to stay at the sharp end."

McLaren is expected to have the upper hand heading into the 2025 F1 season considering the performance last year. It might have a challenge from Ferrari, which is prepared with a new driver lineup with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.

