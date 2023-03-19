Oscar Piastri getting ‘more and more comfortable’ in his McLaren MCL60

Oscar Piastri claims he is getting more and more comfortable with his McLaren MCL60, leading to better performances. The Australian shocked the paddock by making it to Q3 in the qualifying session for the 2023 Saudi Arabian GP.

Piastri is currently living up to his hype in F1, despite a shaky start to his career in Bahrain. The Australian dropped out of the season opener after just 13 laps but has become a lot more comfortable with his McLaren challenger.

The former F2 champion qualified P9 in Jeddah but will start eighth on the grid thanks to a penalty for Charles Leclerc.

Speaking to media outlets including Sportskeeda, Oscar Piastri spoke about his level of comfort, saying:

“I think every time I've jumped in the car I feel like I'm getting more and more comfortable. I think compared to Bahrain, I don't think I did anything massively differently or change anything. It just was all coming together better and better, and no mistakes today. It's still incredibly tight. But I was at the right end of the of the pack this time. So I just felt like I put everything together much better today. And it made a lot of difference."

Oscar Piastri reveals the one area where he is lacking compared to Lando Norris

According to Oscar Piastri, he is deficient in consistency when compared to his McLaren teammate Lando Norris. Piastri exited his debut race after completing only 13 laps.

Norris has a reputation for being among the most dependable drivers on the grid. Despite never having driven a championship-winning car, the British driver is recognized for his extraordinary performances in below-average equipment.

Oscar Piastri, on the other hand, claims to be struggling with consistency on a lap-to-lap basis. He explained how he performed well on some of the laps but lacked pace on others. Piastri said:

"It’s now just putting it all together really, which I think is sort of the last hurdle. It feels like I can do it here and there in different laps but just putting it all in one, that last bit of consistency is what I’m lacking at the moment."

However, the former F2 champion proved to be the best McLaren driver in Jeddah's qualifying. Lando Norris nicked the wall in his Q1 lap, causing him to drop out of the session. It will be interesting to follow their battle over the course of the season.

