  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • Oscar Piastri
  • "Oscar Piastri is just so painfully average": Fans react to the Australian's disappointing qualifying for the F1 US GP

"Oscar Piastri is just so painfully average": Fans react to the Australian's disappointing qualifying for the F1 US GP

By Samyak Sharma
Published Oct 19, 2025 14:43 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of United States - Sprint &amp; Qualifying - Source: Getty
F1 Grand Prix of United States - Sprint & Qualifying - Source: Getty

F1 fans online have been left unimpressed with Oscar Piastri's performance in qualifying for the United States Grand Prix on Saturday after the Aussie driver ended the session in P6. The championship leader was unable to match the pace of his title rivals Max Verstappen and Lando Norris, who will start on the front row for the race on Sunday.

Ad

Oscar Piastri has had one of his worst Saturdays this season at the US GP this year, as the driver first crashed out of the sprint race before ending P6 in qualifying for the main race.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

F1 fans online have shared their reactions to Piastri's underwhelming performance in qualifying, with many left unimpressed by the 24-year-old.

"Piastri is just so painfully average. That’s who he is. An average driver. Bog-standard. I can’t understand how any knowledgeable F1 fan can rate him as anything more than a top midfield driver," said one fan.
Ad
"Since when has Piastri been s***? He is really struggling. What has happened to him?" questioned another user.
Ad
"Piastri's mentality is even worse than Norris man. And that is saying something," claimed another fan.
Ad

Here are some more reactions:

"This Oscar Piastri slump is a good lesson on why forming conclusions & making narratives based on small sample sizes on who looks more equipped to handle pressure have always been very very silly," noted another user.
Ad
"Oscar on an all time choke job," said another fan.
Ad
"It feels like oscar piastri is sabotaging himself, Lando has the same car and constantly improving while op struggles to the point where Ferrari with their s***** car are faster than him," said another user.
Ad

If Piastri is unable to make up too many places during the race on Sunday, it could have major consequences on his 2025 title bid. His slump in form in recent races already means that Max Verstappen has now moved within 55 points of him in the drivers' standings, while Lando Norris has always been lurking in the background, and is currently just 22 points off.

Oscar Piastri reacts after underwhelming US GP qualifying

Oscar Piastri after qualifying for the US GP - Source: Getty
Oscar Piastri after qualifying for the US GP - Source: Getty

Oscar Piastri explained that he never really "got into a rhythm" during qualifying for the US GP on Saturday. The McLaren driver claimed that he simply struggled throughout the session at COTA.

Ad

Speaking to the media after qualifying on Saturday, Piastri dissected why he ended up P6.

"Not really any mistakes, just didn't feel I got into a rhythm for the whole session, just struggled. So, we'll go and have a look as to why obviously," said Piastri. [via Sky Sports]

Piastri also added that he was still looking forward to the race on Sunday, as he looks to make amends for his poor showing up until this point in the race weekend. The driver claimed that the weekend was "far from over".

About the author
Samyak Sharma

Samyak Sharma

Twitter icon

Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.

Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.

Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.

Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Mitali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications