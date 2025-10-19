"Oscar Piastri is just so painfully average": Fans react to the Australian's disappointing qualifying for the F1 US GP

F1 fans online have been left unimpressed with Oscar Piastri's performance in qualifying for the United States Grand Prix on Saturday after the Aussie driver ended the session in P6. The championship leader was unable to match the pace of his title rivals Max Verstappen and Lando Norris, who will start on the front row for the race on Sunday.Oscar Piastri has had one of his worst Saturdays this season at the US GP this year, as the driver first crashed out of the sprint race before ending P6 in qualifying for the main race. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostF1 fans online have shared their reactions to Piastri's underwhelming performance in qualifying, with many left unimpressed by the 24-year-old.&quot;Piastri is just so painfully average. That’s who he is. An average driver. Bog-standard. I can’t understand how any knowledgeable F1 fan can rate him as anything more than a top midfield driver,&quot; said one fan.Tonto @kobayashicoreLINKPiastri is just so painfully average. That’s who he is. An average driver. Bog-standard. I can’t understand how any knowledgeable F1 fan can rate him as anything more than a top midfield driver.&quot;Since when has Piastri been s***? He is really struggling. What has happened to him?&quot; questioned another user.HAHAHAHA @NotFussed93LINKSince when has Piastri been s***? He is really struggling. What has happened to him?&quot;Piastri's mentality is even worse than Norris man. And that is saying something,&quot; claimed another fan.Mert Can Hacifazlioglu @MHacifazli18627LINKPiastri's mentality is even worse than Norris man. And that is saying something.Here are some more reactions:&quot;This Oscar Piastri slump is a good lesson on why forming conclusions &amp; making narratives based on small sample sizes on who looks more equipped to handle pressure have always been very very silly,&quot; noted another user.Daniel Valente 🏎️ @F1GuyDanLINKThis Oscar Piastri slump is a good lesson on why forming conclusions &amp;amp;amp; making narratives based on small sample sizes on who looks more equipped to handle pressure have always been very very silly.&quot;Oscar on an all time choke job,&quot; said another fan.Theo @RMFC_TheoLINKOscar on an all time choke job&quot;It feels like oscar piastri is sabotaging himself, Lando has the same car and constantly improving while op struggles to the point where Ferrari with their s***** car are faster than him,&quot; said another user.neno @xyasminnaxLINKIt feels like oscar piastri is sabotaging himself, Lando has the same car and constantly improving while op struggles to the point where Ferrari with their s***** car are faster than himIf Piastri is unable to make up too many places during the race on Sunday, it could have major consequences on his 2025 title bid. His slump in form in recent races already means that Max Verstappen has now moved within 55 points of him in the drivers' standings, while Lando Norris has always been lurking in the background, and is currently just 22 points off.Oscar Piastri reacts after underwhelming US GP qualifyingOscar Piastri after qualifying for the US GP - Source: GettyOscar Piastri explained that he never really &quot;got into a rhythm&quot; during qualifying for the US GP on Saturday. The McLaren driver claimed that he simply struggled throughout the session at COTA.Speaking to the media after qualifying on Saturday, Piastri dissected why he ended up P6.&quot;Not really any mistakes, just didn't feel I got into a rhythm for the whole session, just struggled. So, we'll go and have a look as to why obviously,&quot; said Piastri. [via Sky Sports]Piastri also added that he was still looking forward to the race on Sunday, as he looks to make amends for his poor showing up until this point in the race weekend. The driver claimed that the weekend was &quot;far from over&quot;.