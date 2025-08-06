Oscar Piastri-Lando Norris “fall out” ruled out by McLaren boss in battle for F1 title

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has ruled out the chances of a "fall out" between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris as the American claims the lines of communication within the team are impeccable. He also added that the team is fortunate to have the two drivers that they do, applauding their personalities.

Ad

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri came close to each other on track yet again at the Hungarian Grand Prix, with the former coming out on top to win his fifth race of the 2025 F1 season. The Briton has cut down Piastri's championship lead to just nine points after the result at the Hungaroring.

But with yet another close battle between the two McLaren boys, the tensions have begun heating up as the championship battle intensifies. But the Papaya team's CEO, Zak Brown, does not believe that the two drivers will have a major fallout.

Ad

Trending

"I don’t think they’ll properly fall out because of the communication, trust, and respect we all have," Brown explained. [via The BBC]

"We're very fortunate to have the two personalities that we have. We love the challenge. I'm looking forward to them racing each other," he added.

Oscar Piastri was the driver in front at the start of the race and received what was perceived to be the optimal race strategy. Lando Norris, with very little to lose after a poor start, went on a one-stop plan, which ended up working in his favor in the end, unfortunately for his teammate.

Ad

But Piastri still leads the championship heading into the summer break, albeit by just nine points as previously stated. Norris has clawed back a significant deficit in recent weeks, having won three of the last four races.

Zak Brown confident that Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri won't cross the line amid title fight

Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and Zak Brown after the British Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Zak Brown has also claimed that neither Lando Norris nor Oscar Piastri is going to run the other driver off track at any moment, meaning there will not be any bad blood between the two. The 2025 drivers' title fight is now exclusively between the McLaren drivers, thanks to the MCL39's dominance over the rest of the field.

Ad

Speaking to the aforementioned outlet, Brown added that he expects the two to collide in the future, but not in a deliberate manner.

"I'm positive they're never going to run each other off the track, and that's where you get into bad blood," said Brown.

"If something bubbles up, we'll deal with it. And how we operate, which is [in] an open, transparent, deal with it right away [manner]," he added.

The teammates have already had a collision at the Canadian GP earlier this year. Norris immediately took responsibility for the crash, and Piastri's race remained unaffected even after the crash. Hence, the situation did not boil over in any way.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More