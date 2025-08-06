Oscar Piastri-Lando Norris “fall out” ruled out by McLaren boss in battle for F1 title

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has ruled out the chances of a "fall out" between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris as the American claims the lines of communication within the team are impeccable. He also added that the team is fortunate to have the two drivers that they do, applauding their personalities.
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri came close to each other on track yet again at the Hungarian Grand Prix, with the former coming out on top to win his fifth race of the 2025 F1 season. The Briton has cut down Piastri's championship lead to just nine points after the result at the Hungaroring.
But with yet another close battle between the two McLaren boys, the tensions have begun heating up as the championship battle intensifies. But the Papaya team's CEO, Zak Brown, does not believe that the two drivers will have a major fallout.
"I don’t think they’ll properly fall out because of the communication, trust, and respect we all have," Brown explained. [via The BBC]
"We're very fortunate to have the two personalities that we have. We love the challenge. I'm looking forward to them racing each other," he added.
Oscar Piastri was the driver in front at the start of the race and received what was perceived to be the optimal race strategy. Lando Norris, with very little to lose after a poor start, went on a one-stop plan, which ended up working in his favor in the end, unfortunately for his teammate.
But Piastri still leads the championship heading into the summer break, albeit by just nine points as previously stated. Norris has clawed back a significant deficit in recent weeks, having won three of the last four races.
Zak Brown confident that Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri won't cross the line amid title fight
Zak Brown has also claimed that neither Lando Norris nor Oscar Piastri is going to run the other driver off track at any moment, meaning there will not be any bad blood between the two. The 2025 drivers' title fight is now exclusively between the McLaren drivers, thanks to the MCL39's dominance over the rest of the field.
Speaking to the aforementioned outlet, Brown added that he expects the two to collide in the future, but not in a deliberate manner.
"I'm positive they're never going to run each other off the track, and that's where you get into bad blood," said Brown.
"If something bubbles up, we'll deal with it. And how we operate, which is [in] an open, transparent, deal with it right away [manner]," he added.
The teammates have already had a collision at the Canadian GP earlier this year. Norris immediately took responsibility for the crash, and Piastri's race remained unaffected even after the crash. Hence, the situation did not boil over in any way.